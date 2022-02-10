Happy Teddy Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages And Photos

Happy Teddy Day 2022: The fourth day of Valentine's week is Teddy Day.

Love is in the air, for it is the month of February. Romantics across the world are gearing up to celebrate all shades of love in the runup to Valentine's Day. And while February 14th has been set aside to pay homage to love, the week leading up to the day is just as special. Each day of the week is dedicated to elements that have come to be accepted in popular culture as embodiments of romance and love. The fourth day of Valentine's week – after Rose Day, Propose Day, and Chocolate Day – is Teddy Day.

For a long time, Teddy, the soft toy has been the favourite choice of gift for people across age groups in various parts of the world. Given how cute the soft toys do look, often decorated with mushy messages, one can see the appeal behind the idea.

Now, on Teddy Day, we recommend you surprise your partner, not just with a soft toy but also a lovely message to make them smile.

-- Nothing can match the warmth of your hugs but this Teddy will come close, I hope. Happy Teddy Day, my love!

-- Hope this Teddy will make you smile when I am not around. Happy Teddy Day, sweetheart!

-- This Teddy is the one thing that comes close to how adorable you are. Happy Teddy Day!

-- Whenever I see these Teddy bears, it reminds me of you and your charm. So here's a Teddy for my sweetheart.

-- Here's a Teddy for all the big hugs I want to give you when we are not together. Happy Teddy Day.

-- To the best gift of my life, here's a little something to remind you to smile on the darkest days. Happy Teddy Day, love.

-- On days that you miss me, here's a Teddy to give you company. Happy Teddy Day.

-- A cute gift for the kindest soul – to make you smile and miss me more. Happy Teddy Day, sweetheart.

-- Nothing says ‘I love you' like an adorable Teddy bear. So here's one for the love of my life. Happy Teddy Day, dear.

-- I love you and anytime you need to remember that, here's a Teddy to help.

With these adorable messages, make your Teddy Day an occasion to remember.