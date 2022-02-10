Happy Teddy Day 2022: Quotes To Send To Your Loved Ones On Teddy Day

Happy Teddy Day 2022: The fourth day of Valentine's week is Teddy Day.

Valentine's Day is just around the corner. But the run-up to the day begins with Valentine's week that starts with Rose Day on February 7. The fourth day of the week — February 10 — is celebrated as Teddy Day. On this day, usually, couples gift or exchange teddy bears as a symbol of love. So, if you have planned to gift your partner a nice teddy bear on February 10, don't forget to attach it with a quote.

Here are some quotes that you can use to wish your partner or loved one a very Happy Teddy Day.

-- Take this teddy bear as a symbol of the love and affection we have been sharing all through. To more such loved-up moments, Happy Teddy Day.

-- I felt like this is the best gift for my love who gives me the best ‘bear hugs'. Happy Teddy Day.

-- To the best gift of my life, here's a cute little teddy for you. I hope you'll keep this bundle of joy close to your heart, so that it always reminds you of our love. Happy Teddy Day dearest.

-- Sending you some love and sunshine in the form of this teddy bear. I just hope you'll accept this and keep this token of love close to your heart. Happy Teddy Day, my love.

-- I promise to give you a number of cute teddy hugs today and whenever you need them ahead. Happy Teddy Day, my love.

-- There are times when I am away and you miss me. So, I am sending this cute little teddy for you. You can hug the teddy when I am not around. Happy Teddy Day.

-- Nothing compares to the joy of getting a hug from a loved one. Happy Teddy Day, my dear. Thank you for being a part of my life.

-- I know you are fond of teddy bears and that's why I waited for this day to send you one that would instantly brighten up your face with a smile. Happy Teddy Day.

Use these quotes to wish your partner or loved one a very Happy Teddy Day.