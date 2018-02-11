Happy Hug Day 2018: Best Wishes, Messages, SMS, Quotes, Images, GIFs, WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Hug Day is the second last day of Valentine week and is celebrated on February 12

Here are some Hug Day messages, wishes, images, quotes and GIFs that you can share with your beloved or friends:

Happy Hug Day 2018: Even science says hugging has many benefits

Happy Hug Day 2018: Share this image with a loved one on Hug Day

Happy Hug Day 2018: A Hug Day wish for that special someone in your life

Happy Hug Day 2018: A warm, cuddly wish for a loved one

Happy Hug Day 2018: Send this message to your partner

Happy Hug Day 2018: A Hug Day wish for a friend who has been by your side

Happy Hug Day: Send your partner this wish if they are far away today

After a bad day, nothing is as comforting as a loved one's hug. It's Valentine's Week and the second last day in the week before Valentine's Day is a day dedicated to warm, cuddly hugs. If there's one thing one can never have enough of - it's hugs. Even research says a good, tight hug has therapeutic powers. Not only does it build trust, give comfort and affection but a hug also has many health benefits. Hugs boost levels of Oxytocin hormone in the body which are linked to lower blood pressure. So, even science approves hugging. February 12 is celebrated as Happy Hug Day each year and what better day to give your partner, parents or friends a warm, cuddly hug. But if you're far away from your partner or that someone special, let these messages convey your sentiment.A hug from me, even though I'm awayIn my heart I'm right by your sideAnd here's a hug from meTo say, I love you lots, sweetheartHappy Hug Day!I love you not only for what you arebut for what I am when I'm with youI love you not only for what you have made of yourselfbut for what you are making of meI love you for the part of me that you bring outHappy Hug Day!Hug them, kiss themand tell them that you love them.Don't miss the chancesthat life is giving you to spend with people you love.There are no rewindsHappy Hug Day!There is something in a simple hugThat always warms the heartIt welcomes us back homeAnd makes it easier to say goodbyeHappy Hug Day!Hug is the loving gift that costs no moneyand can be distributed for freeto make the love grow.Happy Hug Day!Your arms were always open when I needed a hugYour heart understood when I needed a friendYour eyes were stern when I needed a lessonYour strength and love gave me wings.Wishing you a Happy Hug Day!Do you know?There is only one gift which can't be givenWithout taking it backWhich is why I give you a hugHappy Hug Day!Never wait till tomorrow toHug someone you could hug todayBecause when you give oneYou get one, right back your wayHappy Hug Day!A hug can say I am missing youIt can say you are specialIt can soothe a crying mindIt can calm fear and cheer youSo here is a big hug from me to youHappy Hug Day!A sweet friend is like a pillowWhen you are tired you sleep on itWhen you are sad you drop tears on itWhen you are angry you punch it &When you are happy you hug it.Happy Hug Day!!

