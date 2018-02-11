Happy Hug Day 2018: Best Wishes, Messages, SMS, Quotes, Images, GIFs, WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Offbeat | | Updated: February 11, 2018 17:09 IST
Happy Hug Day 2018: Best Wishes, Messages, SMS, Quotes, Images, GIFs, WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Hug Day is the second last day of Valentine week and is celebrated on February 12

New Delhi:  After a bad day, nothing is as comforting as a loved one's hug. It's Valentine's Week and the second last day in the week before Valentine's Day is a day dedicated to warm, cuddly hugs. If there's one thing one can never have enough of - it's hugs. Even research says a good, tight hug has therapeutic powers. Not only does it build trust, give comfort and affection but a hug also has many health benefits. Hugs boost levels of Oxytocin hormone in the body which are linked to lower blood pressure. So, even science approves hugging. February 12 is celebrated as Happy Hug Day each year and what better day to give your partner, parents or friends a warm, cuddly hug. But if you're far away from your partner or that someone special, let these messages convey your sentiment.

Here are some Hug Day messages, wishes, images, quotes and GIFs that you can share with your beloved or friends:



A hug from me, even though I'm away
In my heart I'm right by your side
And here's a hug from me
To say, I love you lots, sweetheart
Happy Hug Day!
 
hug day image unsplash

Happy Hug Day 2018: Even science says hugging has many benefits

I love you not only for what you are
but for what I am when I'm with you
I love you not only for what you have made of yourself
but for what you are making of me
I love you for the part of me that you bring out
Happy Hug Day!
 
hug day 2018 image

Happy Hug Day 2018: Share this image with a loved one on Hug Day

Hug them, kiss them
and tell them that you love them.
Don't miss the chances
that life is giving you to spend with people you love.
There are no rewinds
Happy Hug Day!

There is something in a simple hug
That always warms the heart
It welcomes us back home
And makes it easier to say goodbye
Happy Hug Day!
 
hug day 2018 image

Happy Hug Day 2018: A Hug Day wish for that special someone in your life

Hug is the loving gift that costs no money
and can be distributed for free
to make the love grow.
Happy Hug Day!
 
hug day 2018 image

Happy Hug Day 2018: A warm, cuddly wish for a loved one

Your arms were always open when I needed a hug
Your heart understood when I needed a friend
Your eyes were stern when I needed a lesson
Your strength and love gave me wings.
Wishing you a Happy Hug Day!

Do you know?
There is only one gift which can't be given
Without taking it back
Which is why I give you a hug
Happy Hug Day!
 
hug day 2018 image

Happy Hug Day 2018: Send this message to your partner

Never wait till tomorrow to
Hug someone you could hug today
Because when you give one
You get one, right back your way
Happy Hug Day!
 
hug day 2018 image

Happy Hug Day 2018: A Hug Day wish for a friend who has been by your side

A hug can say I am missing you
It can say you are special
It can soothe a crying mind
It can calm fear and cheer you
So here is a big hug from me to you
Happy Hug Day!
 
hug day 2018 image

Happy Hug Day: Send your partner this wish if they are far away today

A sweet friend is like a pillow
When you are tired you sleep on it
When you are sad you drop tears on it
When you are angry you punch it &
When you are happy you hug it.
Happy Hug Day!!

Here are some GIFs you can share on Happy Hug Day:

via GIPHY



via GIPHY


via GIPHY


 

