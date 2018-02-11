Happy Hug Day 2018: Best Wishes, Messages, SMS, Quotes, Images, GIFs, WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Here are some Hug Day messages, wishes, images, quotes and GIFs that you can share with your beloved or friends:
A hug from me, even though I'm away
In my heart I'm right by your side
And here's a hug from me
To say, I love you lots, sweetheart
Happy Hug Day!
I love you not only for what you are
but for what I am when I'm with you
I love you not only for what you have made of yourself
but for what you are making of me
I love you for the part of me that you bring out
Happy Hug Day!
Hug them, kiss them
and tell them that you love them.
Don't miss the chances
that life is giving you to spend with people you love.
There are no rewinds
Happy Hug Day!
There is something in a simple hug
That always warms the heart
It welcomes us back home
And makes it easier to say goodbye
Happy Hug Day!
Hug is the loving gift that costs no money
and can be distributed for free
to make the love grow.
Happy Hug Day!
Your arms were always open when I needed a hug
Your heart understood when I needed a friend
Your eyes were stern when I needed a lesson
Your strength and love gave me wings.
Wishing you a Happy Hug Day!
Do you know?
There is only one gift which can't be given
Without taking it back
Which is why I give you a hug
Happy Hug Day!
Never wait till tomorrow to
Hug someone you could hug today
Because when you give one
You get one, right back your way
Happy Hug Day!
A hug can say I am missing you
It can say you are special
It can soothe a crying mind
It can calm fear and cheer you
So here is a big hug from me to you
Happy Hug Day!
A sweet friend is like a pillow
When you are tired you sleep on it
When you are sad you drop tears on it
When you are angry you punch it &
When you are happy you hug it.
Happy Hug Day!!
Here are some GIFs you can share on Happy Hug Day:
