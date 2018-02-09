Happy Valentine's Day 2018: History And Significance Of February 14

Here's the history behind Valentine's Day:
There are several stories about the origin of February 14 being celebrated as Valentine's Day. The romantic holiday, according to Britannica Encyclopedia, originated from the Roman festival of Lupercalia where men and women were paired with each other through a lottery draw. The festival also included rites where women were hit by men, allegedly to boost their fertility. Britannica says by the end of the 5th century, Pope Galasius I replaced the festival with Saint Valentine's Day.
Comments
It was only by the 16th century that formal Valentine's Day messages appeared. The first commercial Valentine's Day greeting cards came into being only by 1700s. They reached United States by mid-1800s. While greeting cards now bear all kinds of symbols like teddy bears, chocolates, diamonds, back in the days cards mostly depicted "Cupid" - the Roman god of love. In 1913, Valentine's Day changed forever as Hallmark Cards started mass production of Valentine's Day cards in Kansas city, Missouri.
The day, with its origins in Christianity, is now celebrated world over by people of many religions. With romance all around, many couples also propose to each other on Valentine's Day. The week leading up to Valentine's Day is also celebrated by couples - Rose Day, Propose Day, Teddy Day to name a few.
Click for more trending news