Happy Valentine's Day 2018: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages, SMS, WhatsApp For Husband, Boyfriend

Send these Valentine's Day messages, wishes and images to your boyfriend or husband:
Messages, wishes for boyfriend
You are my Valentine,
The love of my life,
The only one who makes me smile
With just a look in the eye.
Happy Valentine's Day, my love!
To you belongs my love
You are the only one that I want to have.
Smile and you will make me glad,
You are the best gift that I ever had!
I love you so much, my Valentine
Your love and all the little things you do fill my heart with joy. Happy Valentine's Day!
Chocolates can't compete with the sweetness of loving you. Happy Valentine's Day!
Babe, thank you for making my life so happy. You make every single day worthwhile. I'm so lucky to have you in this life. Happy Valentine's Day!
I started to believe in forever when I met you. I love you so much. Happy Valentine's Day!
Messages, wishes for husband
I will always be here for you,
You are the reason in everything I do.
I will never ever let you go,
My love for you will continue to grow.
Happy Valentine's Day, dear husband
Dear husband, I feel so blessed to have you as my Valentine for life. Happy Valentine's Day, my love!
I wrote your name in the sand, but the waves washed it away,
then I wrote it in the sky, but the wind blew it away.
So I wrote it in my heart and that's where it will stay
Happy Valentine's Day
Don't ask me what present I want for Valentine's Day. Neither expensive jewellery, nor a hundred roses would compare to your warm hugs and tender kisses. All I want is you by my side, darling.
Before I met you, I thought true love existed only in books and movies. That changed when you came into my life. Happy Valentine's Day!
Messages, wishes if your boyfriend or husband is away this Valentine's Day
Distance isn't an issue because in the end, I have you. Happy Valentines Day!
Since we are not together this Valentine's Day, sending you virtual hugs and kisses this Valentine's Day!
It hurts that we're apart especially this Valentine's Day but I know that our love is so strong and we can overcome this. I am looking forward to the day that we can be together again. I love you and happy Valentine's day, sweetheart.
Each day that we're apart is so hard. But remember that you will always be in my heart. I love you and I miss you, darling. Happy Valentine's Day!
