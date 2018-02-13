Happy Valentine's Day 2018: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages, SMS, WhatsApp For Husband, Boyfriend

This Valentine's Day, show your appreciation for him with these meaningful messages, images and wishes.

Happy Valentine's Day 2018: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages, SMS, WhatsApp For Husband, Boyfriend

Dedicate Valentine's Day to the man in your life for all the times they were there for you

New Delhi:  Many great authors and writers have tried to capture in words the beautiful feeling of loving someone and being loved. Sharing your life with someone who loves you for who you are is a privilege. If you think you have found 'the one', Valentine's Day is the day to let them know how grateful you are their selfless love and dedication to you. While there are 365 days in the year to express your love for your partner, no other day is as special to couples as Valentine's Day. This is a dedication to the boyfriends and husbands who took care of you when you were sick, gave you a shoulder to cry on, encouraged you to try something new, made you laugh when you were low and much more. On Valentine's Day 2018, let your partner know how thankful you are that they are in your life. On February 14, make a special meal at home or buy them that gadget they've been saving up for. But if you want to express your love with some poignant, meaningful words, here are some that you may like. And if you are in a long-distance relationship or your husband is away, let them know you're missing them dearly and thinking about them on Valentine's Day.
 

Send these Valentine's Day messages, wishes and images to your boyfriend or husband:


Messages, wishes for boyfriend

You are my Valentine,
The love of my life,
The only one who makes me smile
With just a look in the eye.
Happy Valentine's Day, my love!

To you belongs my love
You are the only one that I want to have.
Smile and you will make me glad,
You are the best gift that I ever had!
I love you so much, my Valentine
 
valentines day image boyfriend

Valentine's Day 2018: A special wish for your boyfriend

Your love and all the little things you do fill my heart with joy. Happy Valentine's Day!

Chocolates can't compete with the sweetness of loving you. Happy Valentine's Day!

Babe, thank you for making my life so happy. You make every single day worthwhile. I'm so lucky to have you in this life. Happy Valentine's Day!
 
valentines day image boyfriend

Valentine's Day 2018: Convey your feelings with these Valentine's Day images

I started to believe in forever when I met you. I love you so much. Happy Valentine's Day!

Messages, wishes for husband

I will always be here for you,
You are the reason in everything I do.
I will never ever let you go,
My love for you will continue to grow.
Happy Valentine's Day, dear husband

Dear husband, I feel so blessed to have you as my Valentine for life. Happy Valentine's Day, my love!

I wrote your name in the sand, but the waves washed it away,
then I wrote it in the sky, but the wind blew it away.
So I wrote it in my heart and that's where it will stay
Happy Valentine's Day
 
valentines day image husband

Valentine's Day 2018: A special wish for that special someone

Don't ask me what present I want for Valentine's Day. Neither expensive jewellery, nor a hundred roses would compare to your warm hugs and tender kisses. All I want is you by my side, darling.
 
valentines day image husband

Valentine's Day 2018: Let your husband know they mean the world to you

Before I met you, I thought true love existed only in books and movies. That changed when you came into my life. Happy Valentine's Day!

Messages, wishes if your boyfriend or husband is away this Valentine's Day

Distance isn't an issue because in the end, I have you. Happy Valentines Day!
 
valentines day image long distance

Send this Valentine's Day 2018 wish to your long-distance partner

Since we are not together this Valentine's Day, sending you virtual hugs and kisses this Valentine's Day!
 
valentines day image long distance

Valentine's Day 2018: Send virtual hugs and kisses to your long-distance partner

It hurts that we're apart especially this Valentine's Day but I know that our love is so strong and we can overcome this. I am looking forward to the day that we can be together again. I love you and happy Valentine's day, sweetheart.

Each day that we're apart is so hard. But remember that you will always be in my heart. I love you and I miss you, darling. Happy Valentine's Day!

The few hours I spend with you are worth the thousand hours I spend without you. I miss you, darling. Happy Valentines Day!

If you're looking to forward some images on Valentine's Day, here are some we've compiled. This Valentine's Day, don't forget the special ladies in your life with these beautifully crafted messages and image for them.

