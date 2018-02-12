Happy Valentine's Day 2018: Images, Quotes And GIFs To Share With Your Boyfriend Or Girlfriend

Valentine's Day, celebrated every year on February 14, is a day to cherish your loved one

It's the season of love and after seven love-filled days , the most romantic day of the year - Valentine's Day is finally here. Celebrated on February 14, the day is all about you and your love spending quality time together and basking in each other's affection. Say it with a gift or a poem, a romantic date or a lavish trip, there are several ways to convey your love as long as it is straight from the heart. While some of you may find it easy to express your feelings, many others aren't as eloquent with their words. Take a little help from writers and poets who dedicated their lives to capture in words the beautiful feeling of love. This Valentine's Day, tell your significant other how special they are with these beautiful quotes about love and images."My bounty is as boundless as the sea, My love as deep; the more I give to thee, The more I have, for both are infinite" - William Shakespeare, Romeo and Juliet"The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart" - Helen Keller"Love is life. All, everything that I understand, I understand only because I love. Everything is, everything exists, only because I love" - Leo Tolstoy"There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved" - George Sand"Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage" - Lao Tzu"Immature love says: 'I love you because I need you.' Mature love says 'I need you because I love you'" - Erich Fromm"Love isn't something you find. Love is something that finds you" - Loretta Young"The best thing to hold onto in life is each other" - Audrey Hepburn"True love stories never have endings" - Richard Bach"Gestures in love, are incomparably more attractive, effective and valuable than words" - Francois Rabelais"Love is when he gives you a piece of your soul that you never knew was missing" - Torquato Tasso

