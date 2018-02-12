Happy Valentine's Day 2018: Images, Quotes And GIFs To Share With Your Boyfriend Or Girlfriend

This February 14, tell your significant other how special they are with these beautiful Valentine's Day quotes and images celebrating love.

Offbeat | | Updated: February 12, 2018 11:30 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Happy Valentine's Day 2018: Images, Quotes And GIFs To Share With Your Boyfriend Or Girlfriend

Valentine's Day, celebrated every year on February 14, is a day to cherish your loved one

New Delhi:  It's the season of love and after seven love-filled days, the most romantic day of the year - Valentine's Day is finally here. Celebrated on February 14, the day is all about you and your love spending quality time together and basking in each other's affection. Say it with a gift or a poem, a romantic date or a lavish trip, there are several ways to convey your love as long as it is straight from the heart. While some of you may find it easy to express your feelings, many others aren't as eloquent with their words. Take a little help from writers and poets who dedicated their lives to capture in words the beautiful feeling of love. This Valentine's Day, tell your significant other how special they are with these beautiful quotes about love and images.
 

Here are some Valentine's Day images and quotes to share with your boyfriend or girlfriend to speak your heart out:


"My bounty is as boundless as the sea, My love as deep; the more I give to thee, The more I have, for both are infinite" - William Shakespeare, Romeo and Juliet
 
valentine day image

Happy Valentine's Day: Say the three magic words to your partner

"The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart" - Helen Keller
 
valentine day image

Happy Valentine's Day: Express your love with these Valentine's Day images and quotes

"Love is life. All, everything that I understand, I understand only because I love. Everything is, everything exists, only because I love"  - Leo Tolstoy
 
valentine day image

Happy Valentine's Day: A beautiful wish for your partner

"There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved" - George Sand
 
valentine day image

Happy Valentine's Day: Let your boyfriend or girlfriend know what they mean to you

"Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage" - Lao Tzu
 
valentine day image

Happy Valentine's Day: Let these Valentine's Day images convey your feelings

"Immature love says: 'I love you because I need you.' Mature love says 'I need you because I love you'" - Erich Fromm
 
valentine day image

Happy Valentine's Day: Your beautiful love story captured in words

"Love isn't something you find. Love is something that finds you" - Loretta Young
 
valentine day image

Happy Valentine's Day: A beautiful wish for your partner

"The best thing to hold onto in life is each other" - Audrey Hepburn
 
valentine day image

Happy Valentine's Day: Let this Valentine's Day image convey your sentiments

"True love stories never have endings" - Richard Bach
 
valentine day image

Happy Valentine's Day: Let your partner know what they mean to you

valentine day image

Share this Valentine's Day image with your loved one

"Gestures in love, are incomparably more attractive, effective and valuable than words" - Francois Rabelais
 
valentine day image

Happy Valentine's Day: Say the three magic words to your someone special

"Love is when he gives you a piece of your soul that you never knew was missing" - Torquato Tasso

Here are some adorable GIFs you can share with your boyfriend or girlfriend:

via GIPHY



via GIPHY



Comments
Close [X]

via GIPHY



via GIPHY


Did you pamper your partner in the week before Valentine's Day? The week before February 14 has seven mushy occasions like Rose Day, Chocolate Day, Propose Day, each of them celebrating beautiful aspects of being in a relationship.

Click for more trending news


Trending

valentine day 2018Happy Valentine Dayvalentines day 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaLIVE TVMaldivesAuto Expo 2018Train Status

................................ Advertisement ................................