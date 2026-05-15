US Woman Shoots Husband Dead For Being 'Annoying'

A US woman has been accused of killing her husband because he was 'annoying' her by checking on her too much after her open heart surgery. Sheri Mitchell-Clutts, 65, of Russellville, a rural region in Alabama, shot her husband of 15 years, Timothy Clutts, 69, on Sunday (May 10) and called the emergency services, telling dispatchers that she had felt 'threatened' and was 'bothered' by him.

The police officers arrived on the scene, only to discover Timothy lying on the recliner with a single gunshot wound to his chest, according to a report in the New York Post.

"Her demeanour seemed obviously upset from what little interaction I had with her at the scene, but you never know what's going through somebody's mind," said Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver.

Although Sheri initially claimed to be threatened by Timothy, investigators discovered the true motive behind the killing. She later told officers that she murdered him because he continued to enter her room and irritate her while she was recovering from open-heart surgery, which she had undergone just two weeks prior.

An annoyed Sheri then grabbed a handgun and waited for the next time he returned. However, after he didn't return, Sheri allegedly went looking for him and fired a shot into his chest after finding him in a recliner. The handgun was later recovered by deputies.

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Oliver said these types of cases are not simple and that a thorough investigation will perhaps uncover the deeper reason behind Sheri's actions.

"There's a number of cases where someone does something like this, you're actually having to track them down and find them and build evidence based on the scene, and in this situation, she was pretty open," Oliver said, adding: "Which leads us to a bunch of questions like what was going on with her or him."

While the investigation is underway, Sheri has been booked into Franklin County Jail on murder charges and ordered held without bond.