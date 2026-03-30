Delhi Man Kills Wife By Hitting Her With Mini Gas Cylinder As Child Watches

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband following a domestic dispute in South Delhi's Pul Prahladpur area. The accused reportedly struck his wife on the head with a mini LPG cylinder, resulting in her immediate death.

According to the Delhi Police, the woman has been identified as Poonam. Her husband, Suresh, was arrested at the scene. The couple, who had moved into a DDA housing complex just a month ago, has two children. One child resides with their grandmother, while the 18-month-old infant was present in the house at the time of the killing. The incident occurred around 9.30 p.m. on March 29.

A neighbour told IANS, "The man killed his wife, who has an 18-month-old child. They were living in DDA housing for a month, and the husband allegedly committed the murder out of suspicion."

Neighbours said they arrived at the scene after hearing the woman's screams. The door was locked from the inside, but it was forced open with the help of the landlord. The scene inside was horrifying: Poonam's body was lying on the floor, with a cylinder nearby. The accused husband was sitting nearby, holding the baby in his lap.

Preliminary investigations suggest the motive may have been rooted in extreme suspicion. Police have launched a comprehensive probe to determine if the act was premeditated.

This brutal killing is the latest in a series of domestic homicides to rock the National Capital Region. On March 1, Delhi Police arrested Munchun Kewat, a vegetable vendor, for the quadruple murder of his wife, Anita, and their three children in Samaypur Badli.

Kewat, who was apprehended in Rajasthan, initially claimed he committed the murders due to mounting debt and threats from a moneylender in Bihar. However, investigators are still verifying those claims as the named individual remains untraceable.

A senior police officer had confirmed that a team has been dispatched to Bihar to cross-reference Kewat's statements, while forensic teams continue to process the evidence in the Pul Prahladpur case.

--IANS

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