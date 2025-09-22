US Woman Shares Shocking Video Of Man Secretly Taking Her Photos On Train

A US woman shared a shocking incident when she spotted a man taking her pictures secretly in a train. In a recent Instagram post, the woman, named Gabby Mostamand, said she stood up for herself when she caught a man taking her photos without consent.

The viral video shows Mostamand confronting the man, saying, "Excuse me, do you have a problem? Because you keep taking pictures of me and it's making me very uncomfortable". The man responded, "I am sorry if you feel that way". However, Gabby found the response unsatisfactory.

Watch the video here:

The woman noted that the incident happened a couple of years ago. “Only sharing because I think it's an important issue, and people don't understand how much stuff like this happens,” she wrote in the caption. “People call women ‘rude' for standing up for themselves and having their guard up but there's a reason we have to. This is the reality of our world, and you have to look out for yourself.”

She said that she kept catching the man taking pictures of her, and it took her an hour to “finally get up and say something”. “I was so embarrassed about the whole situation, even though I shouldn't have been. The people around me on the train were very supportive and comforted me.”

Mostamand urged others to be safe and not be afraid to stand up for themselves. “There's no reason why women should face harassment like this,” she wrote.

The post went viral as it resonated with many users, especially women. One user wrote, “You stood up and said something and that takes guts. The only way to dissuade gross behavior is to call it out. Letting it slide is equivalent to giving permission as far as this type of person is concerned.”

Another user wrote, “Sorry if you feel that way” UGHHHH i hope you got the photos/videos deleted queen, hope you're safe.”

“The number of people who think this isn't a big deal or in any way okay because of how she looks/might be dressed is insane. It is *never* okay for people to behave like this man is,” a third user wrote.