Apple Vs Samsung War Reignites After iPhone 17 Pro's 18-Km Wembley Shot

Apple unveiled a new generation of the iPhone, including a sleek model dubbed iPhone 17 Air, sparking a buzz on social media earlier this month. The phones have again become a topic of discussion over the iPhone 17 Pro's camera prowess, which was shared online. In the Instagram video, a user named Lorenzo Chiaraluce claimed to have spotted London's iconic Wembley Stadium from a distance of 18 kilometres using the device's impressive zoom feature. The video has reignited the Apple vs Samsung war on social media.

Watch the video here:

The man wrote, "Seeing the Wembley Stadium arch from my dining table in Wandsworth Town (18 Km away) iPhone 17 Pro really said ZOOM." The video was reposted by a user named ub1ub2 and got huge traction. The caption read, "Galileo Galilei would lose his mind if he saw this video."

One user wrote, "Samsung S25 ultra Zoom is way better than any iPhone 17."

"When Samsung did it they all said they want a phone not a telescope when iPhone did it they're glazing it," another user responded.

"My 5 year old Samsung does this better, welcome to the party," a third user wrote.

"Cute... my Samsung s24 ultra been beating that for nearly two years," another user said.

iPhone 17 Pro camera system

According to Apple, users will find innovation that goes to great lengths in the iPhone 17 Pro camera system. "This includes the longest iPhone Telephoto ever, up to an equivalent 200-millimetre focal length, with the next generation of our tetraprism design and 56% larger sensor," the

"So you can explore an even wider range of creative choices and add a longer reach to your compositions with 16x optical zoom range. And capture stunning low-light photographs and incredible video."

iPhone 17 Pro has an all-aluminium design, which starts at Rs 1,34,900, with a horizontal camera bar and A19 Pro chip. iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,49,900, supports 8K video recording, and has a larger battery.