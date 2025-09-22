Video: Internet Praises Men For Saving Life Of 8-Year-Old Girl Who Was Choking On Chewing Gum

A viral video from Kannur, Kerala, shows how a timely reaction saved an eight-year-old girl, who was choking on chewing gum. The CCTV footage shows the girl on a bicycle, while a group of men were standing nearby. The girl choked while chewing gum, leading to a distressing situation.

Watch the video here:

'When strangers became heroes'



An eight-year-old girl in Kerala was saved by a group of young men after she began choking on Chewing Gum. The child approached them feeling unwell, and they quickly helped her expel the gum.



This should go viral. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lIbQY9Jcsf — Gabbar (@Gabbar0099) September 21, 2025

The girl immediately approached the men and sought help. They quickly reacted and employed appropriate first aid measures. Their prompt action prevented a potential tragedy, and it also highlights why having knowledge about basic first aid techniques like the Heimlich manoeuvre can be crucial in choking emergencies. Awareness and training in such lifesaving methods are valuable for everyone.

The video went viral, receiving over 181.5K views so far. The users lauded the men who helped the girl. One user said, "Timely reaction and presence of mind saved one life.. Kudos to those boys."

"We need more stories like this one. It reminds us all to look out for each other, especially when someone needs immediate help," another user wrote.

"So nice to see the presence of mind of the little girl and the quick reactions of the people around to help her out in the correct way to stop her getting choked. Agreed this video needs to be made viral all over by media," a third user wrote.