Foreigner Lists 7 Common Mistakes To Avoid When Travelling To India: 'Stick To...'

A foreign national has shared seven mistakes that the tourists should avoid while travelling across India that has caught the social media's attention. In an Instagram video titled, "7 common mistakes to avoid when travelling to India', the user named Emma described India as one of the most incredible countries to travel but also advised the first-time travellers to not make the same mistakes as others often do.

Emma stated that most of the backpackers visiting India get caught up with the excessively tourist places like Delhi, Agra and Jaipur whilst forgetting that India has a lot much else to offer. She also offered practical tips about booking train tickets in advance and drinking safe, bottled water.

Here Are The 7 Mistakes Emma Listed To Avoid:

Only visiting the Golden Triangle (Delhi, Agra, Jaipur). Amazing, yes BUT India is huge. Don't miss states like Kerala, Rajasthan, or Himachal Pradesh.

Forgetting modest clothes. Especially in temples and rural areas, covering shoulders and knees shows respect and saves you from awkward stares.

Underestimating travel times. A "5-hour drive" on Google Maps can easily become eight hours. Distances look short, but roads and traffic make them long.

Drinking tap water. Stick to bottled or filtered water and be cautious with ice.

Refusing all street food. You'll miss out! Go for busy stalls where food is cooked fresh in front of you. Some of my favourite meals in India cost less than $1.

Not booking trains in advance. Indian Railways is an experience in itself, but tickets sell out quickly, plan ahead for popular routes.

Expecting Western timing and standards. Things run on "India time" - relax and embrace the chaos, it's part of the adventure.

See the viral post here:

Also Read | African Man Living In India Reveals Why He'd Never Return To West: 'I Feel...'

As the post went viral, social media users thanked Emma for her suggestions and wished her good luck for future adventures.

"So glad to see you enjoying India. That's the experience every traveller deserves here," said one user while another added: "Super useful."

in another video, Emma shared her experience of backpacking in Kerala for the first time. She said even though Kerala is one of the more peaceful regions, she still felt the cultural shock.

"Travelling to India changed the way I see the world and I'll never forget how Kerala made me slow down, reflect and reconnect," she added.