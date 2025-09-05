African Man Living In India Reveals Why He'd Never Return To West: 'I Feel...'

A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after he shared a list of reasons as to why he will never move back to the West, having loved his stay in India. Pascal Olaleye, who dropped out of the University of Lagos in 2021 and landed in India the same year, took to Instagram to share a video titled, Why I'm NEVER Moving Back to the West After Living in India, where he listed 10 reasons for not venturing abroad.

From security to food, Mr Olaleye highlighted that his stay in India had allowed him to have a sense of real freedom where he did not experience discrimination and judgment.

Here are the 10 things Mr Olaleye listed in his viral video:

I don't wake up with anxiety here, I actually feel peace.

I'm not treated like a threat just because of my skin colour.

Life is simple. No flex culture, no fake hustle.

I can be masculine without being labelled “toxic”.

People are blunt but it's honest, not fake nice.

I'm not constantly reminded I'm Black, it's not my entire identity.

I feel safer walking the streets at night here than I did in the US.

Rent is cheap. Food is natural. Life is less stressful.

There's a sense of real freedom, not the kind sold on paper.

Most importantly, I feel respected for who I am, not what I look like.

See the viral video here:

Also Read | American Woman Reveals 10 Ways India Changed Her Life: 'Since Coming Here...'

'Once you go Indian...'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over two million views and hundreds of comments, with the majority of users appreciating Mr Olaleye's sentiments regarding India.

"We don't discriminate people on colour..you are most welcome here," said one user while another added: "Watching you, I miss my country even more, specially the varieties of food and definitely the festivities."

A third commented: "Really glad to hear this. I have heard horror stories from some of my Nigerian friends in Delhi and Pune."

A fourth said: "Once you go Indian, there's no going back. Your stay is welcome here, brother."

In another video, Mr Olaleye stated that no one had told him to return to Nigeria during his stay in India. However, the frequency of such statements was high in the West.