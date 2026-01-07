Google Techie Says Rs 45 Lakh Salary In Bengaluru Feels Richer Than Rs 1.3 Crore In London

A Google engineer's LinkedIn post has sparked a debate about lifestyle and salary comparisons between Bengaluru and London. In a detailed post, Vaibhav Agarwal argued that a Rs 45 lakh per annum (LPA) package in Bengaluru offers a more comfortable life than a Rs 1.32 crore package in London. He used the concept of Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) to support his argument.

The techie explained that in Bengaluru, a Rs 45 LPA package translates to Rs 2.7 lakh monthly take-home pay, allowing for a spacious flat, domestic help, and affordable services. A cook costs Rs 5,000/month, a maid Rs 3,000, and groceries are delivered via apps like Blinkit. This lifestyle enables professionals to enjoy comforts like dining out, entertainment, and travel.

Meanwhile, in London, a 108,000-pound salary leaves 6,100 pounds monthly after taxes, with 2,200 pounds going towards rent for a basic one-bedroom apartment. London's higher costs mean professionals often rely on public transport, manage daily chores themselves, and compromise on living space. He also noted that London's benefits include global exposure, cleaner air, and a stronger currency.

However, he concluded that Bengaluru offers a more comfortable lifestyle for those who want luxury and comfort. "If you want Luxury and Comfort, choose Bengaluru. If you want Global Exposure, Clean Air, and Stronger Currency, choose London. Don't convert Pounds to Rupees. Convert Lifestyle to Lifestyle," he wrote.

Many professionals echoed this sentiment, with some agreeing that PPP is often ignored in salary discussions. Others pointed out that factors like job security, career growth, and personal freedom also play a significant role in deciding where to live and work. Some felt that earning a high salary in India is harder than getting a similar role abroad.

One user wrote, "People more often with high income don't go just because of salary , they go for multicultural exposure, learning, getting confidence, learning, quality of life,good education and health system, clean air ,water ,low crime, more human values,BTW cleaning our own room ,cooking our food this is our personal choice."

Another commented, "Having time to cook your own meal is a greater luxury than having a cook. Blinkit and Zepto may have made life easy here but there are 2 sides of a coin. Due to these instant deliveries folks are not thinking twice before ordering, many a times buying midnight junks. You forgot late night calls for Indian folks earning 45l. You never see the sunrise or sunset. Spending 2h daily in traffic. Where is comfort in it? Getting an Uber after 5 cancellation is a panic not a luxury."

"The real comparison isn't India vs UK salary, it's convenience vs independence. India lets you buy time through help, comfort, and social density, while the West makes you earn time by doing everything yourself but gives you stronger systems, fairness, and long-term mobility. One ecosystem optimizes for outsourcing life, the other for self-reliance and structure. Neither is better — they reward different personalities. Stop converting payslips; start converting day-to-day life," added a third.