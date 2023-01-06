Twitter User Shares Bollywood Letters From Movies, Internet Amazed

The letter Jodhaa sent to her brother in Aishwarya Rai-Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Jodhaa Akbar'.

The surprise, joy and excitement that come from receiving a handwritten letter are unfathomable. However, it may be argued that letter writing is now merely a forgotten skill. Today, people use WhatsApp, iMessage, Facetime and other social media platforms to convey their feelings or wishes. But a handwritten letter can convey a lot of stuff which technology cannot. The effort in choosing the kind of paper, to the colour of ink of the pen, the design on the envelope and the stamp used to post it, creates a heartwarming feeling for both the sender and receiver. Recognising the same, a Twitter user, Pragyan Mohanty, shared a thread of several hand-written letters that have appeared in Bollywood films.

The first letter in the Twitter thread is from the movie, 'Hum Tum Aur Woh' (1971). "Too bad it's about Helen dumping Ashok Kumar for being poor and even taking away her photograph from him," the user wrote along with a picture of the letter. The other letters featured are from the movie, 'Prem Patra' and 'Blackmail.'

Favourite handwritings from letters in Hindi films. 📝



First up, this impressively written note in Hum Tum Aur Woh (1971). Too bad it's about Helen dumping Ashok Kumar for being poor and even taking away her photograph from him. pic.twitter.com/JYSSLH2SNS — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) January 4, 2023

Showcasing a beautiful handwriting, the user also posts a letter from the movie 'Phool'. "This super spiteful letter in Phool (1993). The handwriting is neat nonetheless," reads the caption of the post.

The user also adds the letter Jodhaa sent to her brother in Aishwarya Rai-Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Jodhaa Akbar'. In the letter, the Rajput princess, who later became Queen, is asking for help from her brother.

Letters from movies 'Pakeezah', 'Chandni', 'Uphaar', 'Maine Pyar Kiya ', 'Darr 'and 'Eklavya' also feature in this list.

The letter to Kiran in the opening scene of Darr (1993). pic.twitter.com/LX4uO5gDQK — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) January 4, 2023

Since being shared, this thread has garnered a lot of attention from social media users. "you make the best threads ever," said one user.

"My favorite part of letters in Hindi movies is where the person who wrote the letter is seen when the letter is being read," commented a second.

Also Read: Wedding Invitation From 1933 Goes Viral, Amazes Internet

A user also added the letter written to Jenny by Jia's birth mother in 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'. "I always exclaim at this beautiful handwriting whenever i see the movie. Letters that Jia's birth mother writes to Jenny in Kal Ho Naa Ho," he captioned while sharing the letter.

Featured Video Of The Day Rahul Gandhi's Lookalike Joins Bharat Jodo Yatra In UP's Baghpat