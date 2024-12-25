Aishwarya Rai's "Queen" Moment As <i>Jodhaa Akbar</i> Lehenga Is Displayed At Academy Museum

Amid separation rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai adds one more featherinher cap. Her iconic lehenga from Ashutosh Gowariker's 2008 epic Jodhaa Akbar has found a new home. And it is the prestigious Academy Musuem.

On Tuesday, The Academy announced that the wedding lehenga Aishwarya wore in the movie when Jodha was getting married to Abkar, will be part of an exhibition for the Academy Museum in an Instagram post.

"A lehenga fit for a queen," they wrote, sharing a montage of the movie.

"Designed for the silver screen. In JODHA AKBAR (2008), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's red wedding lehenga is a feast for the eyes: vibrant zardozi embroidery, centuries-old craftsmanship, and a hidden gem-quite literally. Look closely and you'll spot a peacock, India's national bird, made entirely of jewels," the post continued.

The Academy also credited fashion designer Neeta Lulla, who worked tirelessly to craft the oeuvre d'art.

Appreciating her work, the post further read, "Neeta Lulla didn't design a costume; she crafted a legacy. Step into history (and color) at the Academy Museum's COLOR IN MOTION exhibition."

Check out the post here:

Fans were overjoyed to see such global recognition for the star and filled the comments section with love and congratulatory messages.

One internet user wrote, "Having being born in the west, Aishwarya Rai Bachan always made me feel proud of my South Heritage, and for that I'll be forever grateful!" while another wrote, "Glad to see the Academy recognise and appreciate excellence. Really happy to see this being featured at the Academy museum," and another wrote, "Amazing artistry of India's craftsmen and women who are highly talented! The designs of the jewellery, textiles are breathtaking and there is no comparison around the world! So exhilarating."

Being the first Indian outfit to get featured in The Academy Museum is a huge feat.

In an interview with The Print, Neeta Lulla, reacting to the announcement, said, "Digital platforms deserve credit for bringing renewed attention to the work done before the digital era."

"Indian craftsmanship has long been appreciated. International designers have always sourced embroideries and silk fabrics from India. The lack of recognition earlier wasn't due to the quality but the absence of social media to amplify it. Now, it's heartening to see even Gen Z proudly celebrating Indian craftsmanship," she further added.

Jodhaa Akbar featured Hrithik Roshan as Emperor Akbar and Aishwarya Rai as Queen Jodha. The film earned a lot of acclaim not only for its gorgeous costumes and compelling performances, but also for A. R. Rahman's soulful music.

