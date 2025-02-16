<i>Jodhaa Akbar</i>: The Academy To Host A Special Screening Of Hrithik-Aishwarya's Historical Romantic Drama

Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Jodhaa Akbar, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai in the lead, has clocked 17 years of its release. On the special occasion, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is set to hold a special screening of the film in Los Angeles, in March 2025.

The film narrates the epic tale of Mughal Emperor Akbar's union with Rajput princess Jodha bai, brought to life by the stellar performances of Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai. Their on-screen chemistry, coupled with Gowariker's storytelling, made Jodhaa Akbar an unforgettable cinematic experience.

X/ Hrithik Roshan Fan Club Tamil Nadu

Talking about the film, Ashutosh Gowariker said, “On this 17th Anniversary of Jodhaa Akbar, I'm filled with immense gratitude for the audiences that have kept it in their memory and continue to express their love for it. The film's journey, from its release to now being honoured with a special screening at The Academy, is an acknowledgment of the artistic contribution of everyone involved. The appreciation Jodhaa Akbar continues to receive is truly humbling, and I'm thrilled to see it resonate with audiences worldwide. This screening at The Academy is not just a celebration of the film but also of the rich cultural heritage it represents."

The Academy recently featured Aishwarya Rai's exquisite wedding lehenga from the film in its Color in Motion exhibition, curated by renowned costume designer Neeta Lulla.

X/ Hrithik Roshan Fan Club Tamil Nadu

Jodhaa Akbar is known for its breathtaking cinematography, intricate costumes, and a memorable music album. The film transcended borders, bringing Indian cinema to the global stage.

The film's grand scale and powerful performances cemented Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai's stature as Bollywood icons while showcasing the richness of India's historical narratives.

