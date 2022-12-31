Wedding Invitation From 1933 Goes Viral, Amazes Internet

The father of the groom, also adds that he will appreciate punctuality.

Nowadays, during weddings, fancy invitation cards are always the talk of the town. Some invites include personalised cards with luxury chocolates, while others consider the environment and gift plants with biodegradable cards. Some of us might have seen the wedding invite of our parents, but have you wondered what the invitations looked like during your grandparents' era? An 89-year-old wedding invite, written in Urdu, is doing rounds on the internet. Users are surprised to note the intricacies mentioned in the card.

The wedding card was shared by Sonal Battla on Twitter. She captioned the post as, "My grandparents' wedding invitation circa #1933 #Delhi." In the photograph shared of the card, one can see an old, coffee-brown shaded card in neat Urdu calligraphy. The person is writing the letter to invite for his son's wedding scheduled on April 23, 1933. The card reads, "I praise and pay gratitude to Prophet Muhammad. Respected Sir, Peace be upon You I am thankful to Almighty Allah for this blessed time. Wedding of my son, Hafiz Muhammad Yousaf is scheduled on 23 April 1933/27 Zil-Hajj 1351 on Sunday."

It is also mentioned that the bride's house is located in Kishan Ganj. "I invite you to come to my house situated at Street Qasim Jaan, and then accompany us to the house of Bride situated in Kishan Ganj Locality, to become part of Nikkah (Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad) and eat a meal. Walima is on 24 April 1933 / 28 Zil-Hajj 1351.Come to my house at 10 am and become part of Walima and make me thankful to you."

The father of the groom, also adds that he will appreciate punctuality. "Barat will start its journey sharp at 11:30 am. Your Punctuality will make me comfortable. Writer of the Invitation: Muhammad Ibrahim Hafiz Shahaab-ud-Din Muhammad Ibrahim, Place: Delhi."

Since being shared, the card has 4.7 lakh views and over six thousand likes.

"The Urdu is so beautiful!" said one user.

A second person said that the name of the bride was missing. "So beautifully written! Probably someone would go around the gullies with a register and the RSVP would be the letter suad written by the invitee in the register. The name of the bride is missing from the invitation"

"Gali Qasim Jaan - that's where Ghalib used to live. Also the polite shade about punctuality at the end is <3" added another user.

"Very informative card of last century. Look how beautifully wrote with Khat e Nastaleeque (Urdu calligraphy style) with blend of modest words . Thanks for sharing and salute for preservation of that lost treasure of our past identity." said a user.

Another one said, "Wow. Such an antique piece of family heritage and a proof of how the times have changed."