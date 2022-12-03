Maharashtra Doctor Couple's Stock Market-Inspired Wedding Card Goes Viral

The card was shared by Stock Market India on Instagram.

With wedding season round the corner, everyone is getting ready for the pomp and show. However, fancy invitation cards are always the talk of the town during weddings. Some invites include customised cards with luxury chocolates, some people think of the environment and gift plants and use biodegradable material for the cards. However, a couple from Maharashtra took the design one notch above and came up with a quirky idea.

According to a post shared by Stock Market India on Instagram, a couple from Nanded designed their wedding invitation on lines with stock market terminologies. In the now viral post, the card names the bride and groom as Dr Sandesh Medicine Ltd and Dr Divya Anaesthesia Ltd, a twist on the merger of two entities. The title of the card has been changed from 'Initial Public Offering' (IPO) to 'Invitation of Precious Occasion.' Adding the union as a Hindu tradition, the card says, "Given the synergies of the merger, the merged entities shall be listed in compliance with the regulatory norms (Hindu tradition)."

The wedding ceremony is referred to as a "listing ceremony," and friends and family are referred to as "retail investors." Various rituals associated with the ceremony were also given a stock market twist ''sangeet' became 'ringing bell,"reception" became 'interim dividend payout,' and 'pheras' became 'listing ceremony.' The'stock exchange' is being held at Sakasar Gardens on Hunnabad Road in Gulbarga on December 6 and 7.

"Marriage invitation card of a doctor who seems to be a die-hard fan of stock market...read from the 1st line which is in Hindi," reads the caption of the post. Since being shared the post has amassed over six thousand likes.

Many users left laughing emojis on the post.

"Absolutely amazing!!" commented one user.

A second one said, "This is an interesting wedding card i have ever seen."

"too much innovative and die hard stock market fan," added another person.

