Assam's 'Munna Bhai MBBS', Who Performed Over 50 C-Sections, Arrested

In yet another case of a real-life occurrence straight out of actor Sanjay Dutt's 'Munna Bhai MBBS' film, a fake doctor who performed about 50 cesarean sections, also known as C-sections, and gynaecological surgeries, has been arrested in Assam's Silchar.

The accused, Pulok Malakar, was a known "gynaecologist" and performed surgeries for over a decade at two private hospitals in Silchar.

He was arrested while he was in an operation theatre performing a caesarean section.

"We got information about him and started an investigation. After verification of all the documents, we found that all his certificates are fake. He was a fake medical practitioner and was running the business for many years," senior police officer Numal Mahatta said.

Malakar, a resident of Assam's Sribhumi, was produced before a local court on Monday and remanded in five-day police custody.

Assam has launched a massive crackdown against fake doctors.

Chief Minister Himanta Sarma-led government, in January this year, formed a special unit - the anti-quackery and vigilance cell - which works in close coordination with the state police.

The unit has filed so far more than 10 cases against practising quacks and fake doctors.

The quacks in the state are largely targeting lower and middle-income groups in rural and urban areas.