Assam Cracks Down On Fake Doctors, 4 Arrested In 3 Days

A massive crackdown has started in Assam against quacks and fake doctors. In the last three days, a total of four fake doctors have been arrested in the state.

While two fake doctors were arrested from Nagaon, two more have been arrested by Jorhat police. They were accused of criminal breach of trust, endangering public safety, and cheating.

"Acting on a tip off by the anti-quackery unit nodal officer, we have named two alleged fake doctors. One person was practicing in Jorhat for about eight years and another for three years. We have seized their documents and would verify them," said Luna Sonowal, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Jorhat.

Government sources say a crackdown is on to look for more quacks and fake doctors.

The Assam government, in January this year, had formed a special unit - the anti-quackery and vigilance cell - which works in close coordination with the Assam Police. Till now 10 fake doctors have been arrested.

In last six months, the unit has filed 13 FIRs and a strong network to keep vigilance and gather information against practicing quacks and fake doctors has been started.

The quacks in Assam are largely targeting lower and middle-income groups in rural and urban areas. In upper Assam region, tea garden workers are the most vulnerable, government sources added.