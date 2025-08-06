Fake Doctor Fired By Mumbai Hospital, Had Submitted Forged Cerificates

The VN Desai Hospital in Mumbai has issued two show-cause notices to the Sai Sanjeevani Agency after authorities found that a fake doctor was working with them in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The forgery came to light in February this year when the hospital administration sent Sawant Bharat Chandrakant's certificates and documents to the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) for verification.

In April, the MMC confirmed that the man in question was not a registered medical practitioner and the documents he submitted were fake.

A hospital staff member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the Free Press Journal that the man was in charge of overseeing the intensive care unit. Chandrakant worked on a contractual basis for nearly two years at the hospital, according to the report.

"Sawant claimed to hold an MD degree and had been supervising the ICU ward, handling several critical patients," the staff said.

The hospital immediately fired Chandrakant and imposed a fine on the Sai Sanjeevani Agency. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also taken action, suspending all financial payments to the agency since November 2024.

"All types of financial dues of this organisation have been suspended since November 2024," the BMC said.

The hospital authorities stated that no permission was granted for the appointment of fake doctors. "As soon as the issue came to light, the hospital took the matter seriously and began strict action against the contractor agency responsible," the statement read.

The administration said that it has taken serious note of the lapse on the part of the concerned organisation and ensured that it doesn't happen again.