Urdu Academy Announces Free Calligraphy Course

The Urdu Academy is functions under the aegis of the Delhi government

The Urdu Academy of Delhi government will be conducting a free of cost calligraphy course, entrance exam for which will be held on August 21, officials said on Friday. The two-year course on in-depth study of the Urdu script would be held on weekends and candidates between the age of 16 and 30 years can apply, the officials said.

"Students with a high school or secondary or equivalent degree with Urdu as a subject from recognised board are eligible to apply for this programme," Shiraz Hussain, member of the Urdu Academy told PTI.

He said aspiring candidates can obtain forms for the calligraphy course from the office of the Urdu Academy at CPO Building in Kashmere Gate on all working days between 10.30 am and 5 pm.

"The forms can also be downloaded from Academy's official website - urduacademydelhi.com and submitted latest by August 19," Hussain said.

The entrance exam and interview will be held on August 21 and thereafter the course will commence. No fees will be charged from the students, he added.

The Urdu Academy, which functions under the aegis of the Delhi government, is engaged in the promotion, propagation and development of the Urdu language and literature in the national capital.

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.