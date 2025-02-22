<i>Devdas</i> To <i>Jodhaa Akbar</i>: These 12 Indian Films To Be Screened At The Academy Museum

For the first time in the history of Indian cinema, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles will present "Emotion in Colour: A Kaleidoscope of Indian Cinema," a curated selection of 12 iconic films from India, running from March 7 to April 19, 2025.



This groundbreaking series has been thoughtfully curated by acclaimed filmmaker and preservationist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, the founding director of Film Heritage Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to preserving India's cinematic legacy. The program explores the evolution of colour in Indian cinema and its transformative role in shaping visual storytelling and emotional resonance.



The upcoming film screenings feature a diverse selection of classic and acclaimed Indian cinema. The lineup includes Mother India (1957), directed by Mehboob Khan; Manthan (1976) and Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), both in Hindi, directed by Shyam Benegal and Manmohan Desai, respectively; Ishanou (1990), a Manipuri film by Aribam Syam Sharma; Kummatty (1979), a Malayalam film by Aravindan Govindan; Mirch Masala (1987), a Hindi film by Ketan Mehta; Devdas (2002), directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali; Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995) by Aditya Chopra; Jodhaa Akbar (2008), directed by Ashutosh Gowariker; Kanchenjungha (1962), a Bengali film by Satyajit Ray; Maya Darpan (1972), a Hindi film by Kumar Shahani; and Iruvar (1997), a Tamil film directed by Mani Ratnam.