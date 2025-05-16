"Congress Twisted My Comments": Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda has slammed the opposition Congress for twisting his words from an address that he gave to volunteers who came for training in civil defence.

Mr Devda, referring to the Pahalgam terror attack and India's subsequent strikes in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, told the gathering that the people of India "bow with the highest respect at the feet of the armed forces", and also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a decisive response to Pakistan.

"We have seen [in Pahalgam] tourists were singled out, their religion were identified, the women were taken aside and the men were shot dead in front of their family members, in front of their children. Ever since then, the people of this country will not rest till we take revenge against the terrorists and those who support them," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response is commendable. The entire country today bows at the feet of the military. Please give them a big hand," Mr Devda said, and gestured to the audience to clap, which they did.

Sharing a clip of Mr Devda's speech, the Congress alleged the Deputy Chief Minister's remarks were "outrageous" and insulting to the armed forces.

Mr Devda shot back, saying the Congress deliberately twisted his words as if to mean the military bows at the feet of PM Modi, which was clearly not what he said.

Today's row comes days after insensitive comments made by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah on Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi led to his appointment with the Supreme Court, which ordered him to "go and apologise" to the army officer.

Mr Shah made the comments at a public address in Indore's Raikunda village on May 12. The comments were widely perceived as communal, gendered, and derogatory toward Colonel Qureshi, a senior Indian Army officer who has become a mainstay in national press briefings on Operation Sindoor, often appearing alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.