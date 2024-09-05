'This Is Nasty': Man Gets Mouldy Food From Burger King, Company Responds

The photo posted by Mr Sharma clearly shows mould on one side of the half-eaten burger.

Whether you're dining at a restaurant, travelling by train, or ordering food online, food safety remains a significant concern in India. There have been numerous reports of contaminated or spoiled food, ranging from train passengers complaining about subpar meals to social media posts highlighting tainted products. In a recent case, a customer who ordered a burger and fries from Burger King through Zomato was horrified to find mould on the burger. The customer voiced his frustration on social media, tagging both Burger King and Zomato to draw attention to the issue and seek a resolution.

"Ordered from Burger King via Zomato. After finishing the fries, I opened the burger (Veg Whopper), and today I learned they've introduced a new flavour-where mould comes free with the burger bun," wrote Yaman Dev Sharma in the caption of a video he shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The photo posted by Mr Sharma clearly shows mould on one side of the half-eaten burger.

As the post gained widespread attention online, Zomato responded, stating, "This is very shocking. We are sorry you had to experience this. We will investigate the matter. Meanwhile, a member of our team will definitely reach out to you. Please DM us your registered contact number."

Burger King replied, "Hi Yaman, we never intend to provide such an experience. Can you please DM us your Contact Number, Store Location, Order ID and Email ID so that we can get in touch with you. Rest assured we will investigate this thoroughly."

The post also caught the attention of the internet users.

A user commented, "This is nasty, ugh so terrible."

Another user wrote, "Oh! Looks like the company ran out of preservatives."

"Hari chutney hogi [It must be green chutney," joked an individual.