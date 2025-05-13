Burger King Employee Claims Boss Put A Personal Camera In Break Room: "So Creepy"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A user reported a manager installed a personal camera in a break room. This camera allegedly connects to the manager's phone, raising privacy concerns. Many expressed discomfort over being monitored during break times.

Reddit has become a popular platform for employees to share their job struggles, office experiences, and workplace concerns. Various subreddits have emerged as communities where employees can anonymously share their stories, seek advice, and connect with others who face similar challenges. Recently, a Reddit user based in Illinois claimed their manager installed a personal camera in the Burger King break room, sparking privacy concerns. Unlike the existing security cameras, this device is reportedly connected to the manager's phone, prompting debates about workplace surveillance and employee rights in corporate environments.

"It doesn't match to any of the other cameras, and my manager said it's the boss's camera and on his phone. This is a corporate business. I work at Burger King," the employee shared on Reddit while sharing a picture of the camera.

Many Reddit users called it "invasion of privacy", noting how employees may feel uncomfortable knowing their boss can monitor their conversations or activities in the break room. Some discussed the legality of the move, questioning whether the employees were informed about the installation of the personal camera in the break room.

One user wrote, "It is not legal in all of America; there are lots of states that ban it or restrict putting cameras in the break rooms of your workplace, as it's a place of privacy. Sadly, OP is in Illinois, where they only ban the use of hidden cameras, but it's scummy nonetheless. More states need to push for worker privacy cause there are too many cases where the employers or managers are overreaching like this. The only thing you would use is finding out who is stealing your lunch."

Another commented, "Most BKS are franchised out. My guess is it's legal as long as it's not in bathrooms."

A third said, "If he wants to stare at you, sit and play on your phone, so be it. Guess that's not a good place to take a break anymore."

A fourth added, "It's likely legal since it's a common area, but it's creepy as fck and he won't attract long-term and decent workers with that kind of behaviour."