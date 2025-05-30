Teen Working At Burger King In Graduation Uniform Gets Rs 68 Lakh Donation

A Georgia teenager received nearly $80,000, approximately Rs 68,25,360, in donations after attending his Burger King work shift in his graduation ceremony attire.

Mykale Baker, 18, had every reason to celebrate on May 21. The Mills Creek High School senior had just walked across the graduation stage with medals he earned with a lot of hard work.

But Mr Baker picked up his diploma and resumed his job at Burger King in Dacula, Georgia. He was still in his graduation gear and his silent show of devotion didn't go unnoticed.

Maria Mendoza, an observant local, was drawn to Mr Baker's outfit and decided to capture the moment on a TikTok video. She showed the diligent worker who chose to work hard and postpone his well-earned summer vacation.

Like Ms Mendoza, the online community was so amazed by the young man's work ethic that her 20-second video went viral with more than three million views.

Inspired by the overwhelming response online, Ms Mendoza launched a GoFundMe account for Mr Baker, which has as so far received nearly $80,000, approximately Rs 68,25,360.

"One young man silently showed the world what determination looks like," Ms Mendoza wrote on the GoFundMe page, "while many graduates celebrated the night with friends and family."

"He proudly wore his medals to his shift at Burger King shortly after receiving his diploma," she continued.

Ms Mendoza further mentioned that Baker "didn't do it for attention."

"He is completely unaware that his story went viral. However, his work ethic, modesty, and dedication touched countless people," she continued.

Ms Mendoza's kindness brought Mr Baker and his mother to tears on May 26 when she disclosed the total amount of money raised.

"His commitment and silent strength truly touched me. I felt compelled to take action to acknowledge that. I'm grateful that I was able to help him," Ms Mendoza told 11 Alive.

Mr Baker, who wants to study mechanics in trade school, was touched by the overwhelming response. "Thank you so much," he told Ms Mendoza's TikTok followers.

"I didn't have enough money for school, so I was thinking about taking a gap year, but thank you to everyone now," he said.

Mr Baker will receive the entire donation raised through GoFundMe so he can accomplish his college dreams.