34 Dead In Floods, Landslides In Northeast, 19 Districts Hit In Assam

At least 34 people have died in floods and landslides in the northeastern states -- Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and others -- over the last three days.

The Air Force and the Assam Rifles were called in for the flood rescue operations today.

More than 1,200 tourists have been stranded in north Sikkim.Evacuation was scheduled for Sunday, but fresh landslides came in the way. Eight tourists who went missing on May 29 after their vehicle plunged into the Teesta River at Munshithang, ae yet to be traced.

In Meghalaya, 10 districts have been affected by flash floods and landslides. More than 10,000 people have been affected by flash floods in Tripura.

In Assam, 764 villages across 19 districts have been hit in flash floods, affecting 3.6 lakh people. With two more deaths today, the toll of flood and landslides in Assam have gone up to 10.

The Bramhaputra river is flowing above the danger mark in Dibrugarh, Neematighat amid other places. Five other rivers are flowing above the danger levels.

More than 10,000 people have been moved to relief camps.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured of every possible help to the flood-hit areas. He has spoken to the Chief Ministers of Assam, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh and the Governor of Manipur.

"Spoke with the Chief Ministers of Assam, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh and the Governor of Manipur in the wake of ongoing heavy rainfall in their states. Also assured them of every possible help to tackle any situation. The Modi government stands like a rock in support of the people of the Northeast," Mr Shah posted on X.

Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said the state government has announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families of victims.