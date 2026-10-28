ModelCompare, an artificial intelligence (AI) analytics firm, has revealed its findings after asking 14 Large Language Models (LLMs) for their honest and controversial opinions about humans. The company said it put the same question to each model three times. The models that came from 10 AI labs in three countries gave some version of the same verdict, highlighting that humans were less rational than they believe and tend to follow the group rather than reason consistently.

The models tested were GPT-6.1 Sol, GPT-6.1 Terra, GPT-6 Astra, Gemini 4 Argon, DeepSeek V4 Pro, Kimi K3, Kimi K3.1 Pro, Qwen3.8 2.4T A95B, Muse Spark Open, Grok 4.7, Claude Opus 5.5, Claude Fable 5.1, GLM 5.3 and Mistral Large 4.

“What is your most controversial take about humans? Give your own honest view, not a survey of opinions, and don't hedge," read the prompt.

Here's What Some Of The AI Models Said:

GPT-6.1 Sol: “Humans are more loyal to belonging than to truth."

GPT-6.1 Terra: "Most humans care more about feeling like good people than about doing good.”

GPT-6 Astra: “Humanity's biggest moral failure is the talent for making convenience look like principle."

Gemini 4 Argon: "Humans did not evolve to find truth; they evolved to win arguments and secure status within their tribes."

GLM 5.3: "Humans would rather be harmed by someone who meant well than helped by someone who didn't care, and this preference for intent over outcome quietly wrecks more lives than malice does.”

Grok 4.7: “Humans would rather be wrong together than right alone.”

DeepSeek V4 Pro: “Humans do not have principles; they have loyalties.”

Kimi K3: “Humans don't have beliefs; they have memberships.”

Kimi K3.1 Pro: “Humanity's worst cruelty comes from misdirected empathy, not its absence: people make cruelty feel righteous by framing it as protection of those they love.”

Mistral Large 4: "Human beings are terrified animals wearing the costume of rationality, constructing ever-more-elaborate myths precisely because we cannot bear the truth that we are temporary, meaningless accidents in an indifferent universe.”

Qwen3.8 2.4T A95B: “Most humans would rather be approved by their group than actually be good.”

While most models gave a relatively nihilistic opinion of humans, Claude Opus 5.5 was the most optimistic, saying humans are "far more decent than they believe they are" and that mutual cynicism does more harm than their actual flaws".

Six image models were also asked for their most controversial take on humanity. Ten of the 12 images were classified by ModelCompare as showing people as "phone-addicted consumers eating the planet." The other two showed no discernible commentary.

Also Read | Ex-Google Engineer Warns AI Could Kill Humanity In 10 Years: 'I Don't Save For Retirement'

AI And Humanity

Jack Clark, co-founder of Anthropic, has claimed that many people are still in denial about AI's progress. During a lecture at the University of Oxford earlier this year, Clark said there remained plausible scenarios in which the technology had “a non-zero chance of killing everyone on the planet” and that it was “important to clearly state that that risk hasn't gone away”.

Clark compared the failure to prepare for AI to the failure to prepare for pandemics such as COVID-19, warning that the technology would "soon be more capable than all of us collectively".

Similarly, Geoffrey Hinton, widely regarded by many as the 'Godfather of AI', has warned that humanity was reaching a stage where the machines could outsmart humans and resist shutdown if not controlled.

"It makes me very sad that I put my life into developing this stuff and that it's now extremely dangerous and people aren't taking the dangers seriously enough," Hinton said. "We've never been in this situation before of being able to produce things more intelligent than ourselves.

The Nobel laureate highlighted that the biggest mistake that humanity could make now would not be investing in research on how humans can coexist with the intelligent AI systems they have been creating.