At Adani University Convocation, Priti Adani Calls For Ethical AI Use

Dr Priti G Adani, President of Adani University, presided over the institution's third convocation ceremony on Saturday for the Class of 2026, where she highlighted the role of artificial intelligence in the future and how to navigate through it. She emphasised the transition toward physical artificial intelligence, where computation, sensors, and robotics intersect with real-world infrastructure.

She said amid the evolving nature of inquiry and technology, scientific judgement remains the ultimate differentiator.

"The promise is not that industry will simply tell a university what to study. The promise is that exposure to demanding real-world conditions can bring up questions, such questions that neither the industry nor the academia would have framed alone," Priti Adani said.

Professor Govindan Rangarajan, Director of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) was the the chief guest at the ceremony. Provost Professor Dr. Dhaval Pujara, faculty members, and families of the graduates were among the other attendees.

Priti Adani outlined the institution's vision to construct a multidisciplinary global campus in Ahmedabad, designed to foster patient research and cultivate original thinking.

Highlighting current institutional progress, she referenced the university's support for 48 active PhD scholars, seed grants for faculty research, and the engagement of over 3,500 students through the Student Startup Policy Gujarat 2.0.

She stressed that the primary measure of technological advancement lies in societal service and community upliftment. "The breakthroughs that matter most are those that reach the most marginalised corners of our country. It improves the lives of these communities and alleviates their sufferings. This is the true impact of innovation. It is true seva," she stated.

Reminding the graduating class of their unique position within the university's history, Priti Adani challenged the students to act as foundational pioneers for future cohorts.

"At an old university, graduates inherit legacy. At a young university, graduates create legacy. The reputation of Adani University will be shaped by the examples you set for those who follow you, the originality of your ideas, and the integrity of your work," she emphasised during her address.

Addressing the convocation, Professor Govindan Rangarajan highlighted both the extraordinary potential and the critical challenges brought by artificial intelligence in modern education and scientific research.

"AI offers tremendous possibilities in education and research. It can help us solve complex problems and accelerate scientific discovery. But we must also be mindful of its consequences. When images, videos and information can be generated so convincingly, how do we know what is true? And while technology is bringing us closer digitally, are we becoming more distant from one another? We must embrace what AI can do, but also think carefully about what we stand to lose," he said.

The Adani University conferred degrees upon 374 graduating students, with 10 of them getting medals for academic excellence, including five gold, three silver, and two bronze awards.