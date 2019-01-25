These Hilarious Luka Chuppi Memes Are The Perfect Way To Start Friday

The trailer of Laxman Utekar's Luka Chuppi hit the Internet on Thursday afternoon and the crazy love story of Guddu and Rashmi has already found a lot of cheerleaders. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, Luka Chuppi appears to be the story of the misadventures of a couple in a live-in relationship. And, given that the two-and-a-half minute trailer was filled with some meme-worthy moments, Twitter wasted no time in getting down to business. Here are some of the best memes that the Luka Chuppi trailer gifted us, compiled in one list.
Take a look:
Road rage
When someone tries to overtake you at signal— hatim (@hats_tweets) January 24, 2019
#LukaChuppiTrailerpic.twitter.com/ofL5XK0YUn
Tweeple unite
*When i switch to other app*#LukaChuppiTrailer— (@Kashyap_ocean) January 24, 2019
Twitter : pic.twitter.com/2YYDzQFGea
Haha
When Google Maps is suggesting a right turn but your Autowala takes a left. #LukaChuppiTrailerpic.twitter.com/8CMILYRyJs— Bade Chote (@badechote) January 24, 2019
So many memes on studying
#LukaChuppiTrailer— Gautam (@GeniusAsHell) January 24, 2019
After studying for whole night, Inner me: pic.twitter.com/Ak88H7Fwmw
*Whenever I try to study #LukaChuppiTrailer— Karan (@Troller_talk) January 24, 2019
Mobile: pic.twitter.com/cswbEWqyIt
LOL
#LukaChuppiTrailer— SwatKat (@swatic12) January 24, 2019
When you are on a date with bae but see bua ji coming pic.twitter.com/0K8OJHEPFf
And lots more...
My parents reaction when I chose commerce instead of science:#LukaChuppiTrailerpic.twitter.com/3eCr8ztvSy— siddhant jain (@Pun_devbaba) January 24, 2019
#LukaChuppiTrailer— sarcastic_ladkaa (@Unsakht) January 24, 2019
*When your male best friend tries to flirt with you*
You : pic.twitter.com/eGF6y4Zy3V
Friend : Bhai , Hotspot on kr na— (@iam__akash) January 24, 2019
Me: #LukaChuppiTrailerpic.twitter.com/kPcdCPciZv
The memes have even been curated into a hilarious Twitter Moment.
Shot extensively in Mathura and Gwalior, Luka Chuppi is set to hit the screens on March 1, 2019. You can watch the trailer here.
This is not the only Bollywood meme to have gone viral recently. R Madhavan's transformation into ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan for his upcoming movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect also inspired a ton of memes.
