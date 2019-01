R Madhavan's Transformation For Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Inspires A Ton Of Hilarious Memes

R Madhavan's transformation has inspired memes and jokes on Twitter.

Actor R Madhavan is all set to play the role of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which will also mark his debut as a director. Yesterday, the actor shared pictures of his transformation into Nambi Narayanan on social media - and the resemblance left many stunned. To play the 77-year-old scientist, Madhavan sports white hair and a beard.

However, the transformation also became fodder for a lot of hilarious memes. Many on Twitter took to juxtaposing a picture of Madhavan with a picture of his latest look to create entertaining transformation memes. We collected some of the best ones for you. Take a look:

*phone call*

she: ek second hold karo pic.twitter.com/A9y5xBedhZ — Maithun - HMP (@Being_Humor) January 23, 2019

1) started doing CA

2) when you complete CA pic.twitter.com/bICcekfGOd — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@shubhh_jain) January 23, 2019

Entering SBI Coming out of it pic.twitter.com/J1FEez61sx — Chirag (@igot10on10) January 23, 2019

*when you're 25 and unmarried at family function.*



1) How you really look .

2) How your relatives see you . pic.twitter.com/1FaWyd4gpQ — Aditii (@Sassy_Soul_) January 23, 2019

Pic 1 - Me waiting for Don3 announcement

Pic 2 - Me waiting for Don3 announcement. pic.twitter.com/4CkZIJgq5r — (@duplicatejoker7) January 23, 2019

Marwadi deciding to do something else apart from going to dukan. pic.twitter.com/ZXCQM9kAdd — Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) January 23, 2019

Waiting for SRK Hit Film pic.twitter.com/3hlcrMS3ys — Virender Sehwag (@SirURFake) January 23, 2019

Me: I'm ready to go. How much time you will take?



Bae: Bas 5 minute.



Me: *30 years later* pic.twitter.com/B5efLC3U8x — Naveen Kukreja (@NaveenRKukreja) January 23, 2019

When a casting director says, "I have your profile, I will call when something comes up for you"#apnatimeayega@ActorMadhavanpic.twitter.com/TOWBPbsIbY — Sharang Ramakant Pange (@sharangpange) January 23, 2019

Madhavan also took to Twitter to appreciate some of the hilarious memes:

Ha ha ha haaaa https://t.co/yPukgpy7Ds — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 23, 2019

This isn't the only transformation meme to go viral recently. In the last few days, the #10YearChallenge also had the Internet buzzing with funny jokes and memes.

Which meme made you laugh the hardest? Let us know using the comments section below.

