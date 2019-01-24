R Madhavan's Transformation For Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Inspires A Ton Of Hilarious Memes

See R Madhavan's response to the memes

Offbeat | | Updated: January 24, 2019 12:21 IST
R Madhavan's transformation has inspired memes and jokes on Twitter.


Actor R Madhavan is all set to play the role of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which will also mark his debut as a director. Yesterday, the actor shared pictures of his transformation into Nambi Narayanan on social media - and the resemblance left many stunned. To play the 77-year-old scientist, Madhavan sports white hair and a beard.

However, the transformation also became fodder for a lot of hilarious memes. Many on Twitter took to juxtaposing a picture of Madhavan with a picture of his latest look to create entertaining transformation memes. We collected some of the best ones for you. Take a look:

Madhavan also took to Twitter to appreciate some of the hilarious memes:

This isn't the only transformation meme to go viral recently. In the last few days, the #10YearChallenge also had the Internet buzzing with funny jokes and memes.

Which meme made you laugh the hardest? Let us know using the comments section below.

