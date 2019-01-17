10 Of The Funniest Responses To The Viral #10YearChallenge

By now you must have heard of the '10 Year Challenge' that is going massively viral on social media. The challenge, as its name suggests, requires participants to share a 10 year old picture with a more recent one to show off their transformation. It's proven to be a big hit with celebrities, who have taken to social media to share then-and-now pics in huge numbers. However, as with everything nowadays, this challenge has also led to a ton of hilarious memes.
Netizens have used the #10YearChallenge to post about how little things have changed since 2009, and the results are predictably funny. With some self-deprecating jokes and some relatable humour, these memes are the best way to laugh a little this Thursday - so we compiled the 10 funniest ones for you in one list.
Take a look:
Price-less
#10YearChallenge From My Side pic.twitter.com/dq4mZhVnnD— Lone Irfan (@loneiffu87) January 17, 2019
Fevicol's ultimate bond
Challenge accepted! ;) #MazbootJod#10YearChallengepic.twitter.com/nArmbEcjGi— Fevicol (@StuckByFevicol) January 16, 2019
This will make you laugh out loud
This is basically what happened #10yearchallengepic.twitter.com/012PD0R6eW— Jennifer Monzon (@sarai4336) January 16, 2019
Then and now
Then. Now. #10yearchallengepic.twitter.com/QIY185p17g— MunNaa 🏌️♀️ (@Munnaa09) January 16, 2019
Some things never change
Last nail in the coffin of #10yearchallenge— Mr. Calm (@faisaljavedcom) January 17, 2019
P.S: Post copied from fb. pic.twitter.com/m97bllznnw
Many cracked jokes on Donald Trump
State Dining Room in the White House: 2009 vs. 2019 pic.twitter.com/TRj9rib8dc— d. patrick rodgers (@dpatrickrodgers) January 15, 2019
A little bit of self-deprecating humour
#10yearchallenge— (@_yyyoung) January 16, 2019
2009 me vs 2019 me pic.twitter.com/CRmFFQ8YKn
A 10/10 tweet
my 10 year challenge #10yearchallengepic.twitter.com/w8Zj3MbWx2— Omprakash Meena (@opmeena1995) January 16, 2019
Ageless
This is @AnilKapoor#10YearChallenge looks like pic.twitter.com/Fj1kOH16Pk— SOFTWAREBUG (@notsoftwarebug) January 16, 2019
Who can relate?
#10YearChallenge emotional edition pic.twitter.com/ECHaEABtjo— Nicols (@ncebyuj) January 16, 2019
Which response to the #10YearChallenge was your favourite? Do let us know using the comments section below.
