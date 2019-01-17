10 Of The Funniest Responses To The Viral #10YearChallenge

Take a look at the funniest #10YearChallenge posts

By now you must have heard of the '10 Year Challenge' that is going massively viral on social media. The challenge, as its name suggests, requires participants to share a 10 year old picture with a more recent one to show off their transformation. It's proven to be a big hit with celebrities, who have taken to social media to share then-and-now pics in huge numbers. However, as with everything nowadays, this challenge has also led to a ton of hilarious memes.

Netizens have used the #10YearChallenge to post about how little things have changed since 2009, and the results are predictably funny. With some self-deprecating jokes and some relatable humour, these memes are the best way to laugh a little this Thursday - so we compiled the 10 funniest ones for you in one list.

Take a look:

Price-less

Fevicol's ultimate bond

This will make you laugh out loud

Then and now

Some things never change

Last nail in the coffin of #10yearchallenge

P.S: Post copied from fb. pic.twitter.com/m97bllznnw — Mr. Calm (@faisaljavedcom) January 17, 2019

Many cracked jokes on Donald Trump

State Dining Room in the White House: 2009 vs. 2019 pic.twitter.com/TRj9rib8dc — d. patrick rodgers (@dpatrickrodgers) January 15, 2019

A little bit of self-deprecating humour

A 10/10 tweet

Ageless

Who can relate?

Which response to the #10YearChallenge was your favourite? Do let us know using the comments section below.