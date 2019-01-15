Now The #10YearChallenge. See Celebs' Before-And-After Pics

Padma Lakshmi's shared a throwback pic for the #10YearChallenge

The first viral social media challenge of 2019 is one that we can totally get behind. The 10 Year Challenge has people sharing a throwback picture of themselves from 2009 next to a recent one on social media. With celebrities jumping the bandwagon and sharing their own before and after pics, this trend has given us some great glow-ups to wonder at. While some seem to have hardly aged at all, others have used the #10YearChallenge hashtag to prove that they have only gotten better with age.

Take a look at some of the best posts below on Instagram and Twitter:

Time seems to have hardly flown for Reese Witherspoon

Time sure does fly when you are having fun!! #10YearChallengepic.twitter.com/gruONFaDDn — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 15, 2019

And Ellen DeGeneres does hold her hand differently

Padma Lakshmi's 20 year challenge will leave you stunned

Nicki Minaj also shared a before and after pic

As did Samuel L Jackson... a throwback pic from 50 years ago

The whole cast of How I Met Your Mother

With more than 2 lakh posts on Instagram with the hashtag #10YearChallenge, it's definitely a very popular social media trend. And it's also given us some hilarious pictures. Take a look:

Eggs in 2009 vs eggs in 2019 #10yearchallengepic.twitter.com/SvTbz2PoIs — Nitya Graciana Rajan (@NityaGRajan) January 15, 2019

Saw everyone posting these 2009 vs 2019 pics so here's mine pic.twitter.com/nIn5TU7zNE — Sam Thorne (@Strippin) January 13, 2019

Which throwback pic was your favourite? Let us know using the comments section below.