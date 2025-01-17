UK Influencer Receives 'Woman Tax' As Compensation For Motherhood Challenges

Camilla Do Rosario is a social media influencer currently surrounded by controversy following her strange parenting agreement with her husband. She shared a video on social media with a caption stating that her husband pays her a monthly "woman tax" as a form of compensation for the challenges she undergoes while carrying and raising their children. According to Camilla, her husband gives her 85 Pounds (Rs 9,000) every two weeks, which sums up to about 2,500 pounds (Rs 2,63,783) per year.

She uses this money for personal expenses, such as getting her nails done, as a way to offset the physical and emotional toll of motherhood. This has been criticized by some as an unnecessary financial transaction within a family, while others see it as an innovative way to recognize the sacrifices of a mother. It has generated more general discussions on the value of caregiving and the dynamics of modern relationships.

Watch the video here:

"This tax is to compensate me for the fact that I have to have a period every single month, had two brutal pregnancies where I vomited most days, and then I had two C-sections," she tells the camera of how it came about.

While the idea might raise the eyebrows of a lot of men, the creator says it was actually her husband who came up with the idea.

"I cannot explain how happy getting a manicure and pedicure makes me, and it really does make up for that week of bleeding," she says of how she chooses to spend the cash.

She adds: "Women have such a hard time, men got away very easy in this life, so they should be paying woman tax."

It might sound like a bit of fun (imagine never paying for a manicure?), but the mom of two says she wants to set a good example for her young daughters that they "should be taken care of" and also to "take care of themselves."