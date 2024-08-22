Police Dispute Viral Rape Allegation, Claim Woman's Mental Health Affected Her Statements

Police said the video was shot by the passerby.

A day after a video of a woman in torn clothes alleging she was raped became widely circulated on social media, police on Thursday said she was mentally challenged and her claim "false".

In the video, the woman is seen sitting on the side of a road in an area under the Lal Kuan police outpost and telling a passerby on Wednesday evening that she was dragged, assaulted and raped by an unidentified person, they said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Wave City) Poonam Mishra said the woman was taken away from the spot by a police team and her family members were called.

"Her brother told us that she is undergoing treatment and is mentally challenged, and that she unmindfully levels allegations on anybody," Mishra said.

"The allegations she was making in the video are false," she said.

Mishra said the woman's brother and other family members told police that she has fled home many times.

Haridwar, Roorkee and Tehri -- all in Uttarakhand -- are among the places she was rescued from in the past, the ACP said.

"The woman has been handed over to her family members," Mishra said.