7 Years Of <i>Luka Chuppi</i>: "Rashmi Was A Great Blend Of Modern Thinking And Rooted Core, Much Like Me," Says Kriti Sanon

Luka Chuppi was released in theatres on March 1, 2019. The film had Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan in the lead. Kriti Sanon has a massive fan-following when it comes to playing small-town characters.

Whether it was the fearless Bitti in Bareilly Ki Barfi, the ambitious Rashmi in Luka Chuppi, or the deeply emotional Mimi in Mimi.

Her recent releases Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, The Crew, and Do Patti, have added a more versatile range to her filmography. Adding to the excitement, her upcoming project Tere Ishk Mein has already created massive buzz with its teaser.

Kriti Sanon played the role of Rashmi Trivedi, a journalist in the social comedy Luka Chuppi. The plot of the film revolved around live-in relationships and was directed by Laxman Utekar.

Reflecting on the film, Kriti once shared how she felt deeply connected to Rashmi's personality.

She said, "Rashmi was a great blend of modern thinking and rooted core, much like me. She was spunky, independent, impulsive, believed in taking her own life decisions and still had an emotional core. I had a lot of fun playing her and was overwhelmed with the love that she got."

Interestingly, Luka Chuppi was Laxman Utekar's first Hindi directorial venture. He is currently basking in the massive success of Chhaava.

Kriti Sanon's last release—Do Patti was a massive hit on Netflix. She received rave reviews for playing her double role so effortlessly.



