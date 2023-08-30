Urvashi Rautela Trolled (And How) After Claim Of Rs 1 Crore Pay For Minute-Long Gig

Urvashi Rautela shared this image. (courtesy: urvashirautela)

Urvashi Rautela is no stranger to the unpleasant side of social media. The actress has often been subjected to merciless trolling for her statements and social media posts. Now, another viral on Urvashi Rautela has gone viral on the internet making her the subject of countless jokes and mean comments. It all started when a reporter asked Urvashi Rautela to share her thoughts on being the highest-paid actress in the country, charging one crore per minute. The reporter asks, “One minute, one crore rupees you are charging, what do you have to say.” Seemingly confirming the reporter's statement, Urvashi Rautela says, “It's a good thing; I think every self-made actor/actress jo hai, unko hai ki woh yeh din dekhe [ I think every self-made actor/actress aspires to see such a day].”

In response to the video shared by the portal, several users ridiculed the actress for her tall claims. One fan said, “Wait, who is paying her? Most importantly who is watching her, lol.” “Deepika, Alia left the chat,” said another. “Isliye ab isko koi movie me ni leta... Can't afford her,” another user wrote with a bunch of laughing emojis.

“Mujhe bhi roj sapne aate hain crorepati wale [Even I dream that I am a crorepati every day],” one user said, while another predicted, “Ye viral meme banne wala hai [This is going to go viral].” “Ye kam kar kidr rahi h dikhayi kiu nhi dera [Where is the work she is talking about? Why can't we see it?]” Seconding this, another user wrote, “But where is she acting?”

Last year, at the Cannes Film Festival, Urvashi Rautela was trolled after she claimed in an interview that Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio complimented her. “I was so emotional and could feel happy tears in my eyes. At the same time, I was blushing too. He also appreciated me as a very talented actress. I was waking up pinching myself. Did that really happen last night? Was I dreaming about the sweet moment? I think it just shows how even the younger actors want to be out there and inspires young actors to keep going, that's my memory of meeting him…I was freaking out and falling short of words after receiving compliments from Leonardo DiCaprio," she said.

However, once again, the internet did not buy Urvashi Rautela's story. Needless to say, a meme fest followed. “I really admire Urvashi Rautela because she don't care that she lying. She just be lying,” one fan wrote about the actress' statement.

Urvashi Rautela has worked in films such as Sanam Teri Kasam, Singh Saab The Great and Pagalpanti, among others. She will be seen in Dil Hai Gray and Black Rose.