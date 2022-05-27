Sorry Urvashi Rautela, Twitter Isn't Buying Your Leonardo DiCaprio Story

Urvashi Rautela on the Cannes red carpet. (courtesy: urvashirautela)

So Urvashi Rautela is trending once again, courtesy her latest statement about a Hollywood star praising her during her visit to the 75th Cannes Film Festival and not just any star, she said it was the Academy Award winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio. In an interview with a news agency, Urvashi said, "I was so emotional and could feel happy tears in my eyes. At the same time I was blushing too. He also appreciated me as a very talented actress. I was waking up pinching myself. Did that really happen last night? Was I dreaming about the sweet moment? I think it just shows how even the younger actors want to be out there and inspires young actors to keep going, that's my memory of meeting him." She added, "I was freaking out and falling short of words after receiving compliments from Leonardo DiCaprio." Well, while Urvashi is all excited, the Internet wasn't buying her story. A couple of tweets about the supposed Urvashi-Leo encounter is keeping twitter busy.

"Urvashi, please," said a Twitter user about the actress' narration of the incident.

Similar thoughts echoed in another tweet. "I really admire Urvashi Rautela because she don't care that she lying. She just be lying," wrote another Twitter user.

"What is this information?" wrote another Twitter user, sharing a meme along with.

Comedian Sahil Shah simply wrote this.

This isn't the first time that Urvashi Rautela has caught the Internet's attention. Urvashi Rautela often features in headlines for her tweets. For instance, she was trolled for copy-pasting a journalist's tweet about the film Parasite in 2020.

Urvashi Rautela, who has participated in a couple of beauty pageants, is best-known for starring in films such as Singh Saab The Great, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, to name a few. She has also been a part of few popular music videos.