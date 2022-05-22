Cannes 2022: Urvashi Rautela Amps Up Her Fashion Quotient In A Hot Pink Pantsuit

A pic from Urvashi Rautela's Cannes diaries. (courtesy: urvashirautela)

New Delhi:Urvashi Rautela, who made her debut at Cannes Film Festival this year, has shared new pictures from Cannes 2022. The actress has shared stunning photos on her Instagram handle from her third day at the film festival. In the images, Urvashi looks gorgeous in a pink pantsuit with no accessories. She kept her makeup natural with tinted lips and styled her hair into a bun. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Cannes Film Festival 2022 Day 3 Great moments are born from great Cannes"

Here have a look:

A few hours ago, Urvashi Rautela, the former Miss India, shared pictures from her second day at Cannes 2022. In the video, the actress can be seen in a stunning white ensemble. She accessorised the look with a statement necklace. Keeping her makeup on point, the actress has styled her hair into a neat bun. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Cannes Film Festival 2022 Day 2"

For her Cannes 2022 red carpet debut, Urvashi Rautela opted for a white ball gown featuring a train. She accessorised the look with statement earrings. The outfit was from the shelves of Tony Ward Couture. Keeping her makeup on point with bold red lipstick, the actress tied her hair into a bun. Check out the pictures below:

Apart from Urvashi Rautela, Aditi Rao Hydari, Pooja Hehde and TV actress Helly Shah also made their debut appearance on the Cannes 2022 red carpet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in the film Virgin Bhanupriya. Next, she will be seen in Dil Hai Gray, Black Rose and The Legend.