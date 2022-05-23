Cannes 2022: Just Urvashi Rautela Making The Red Carpet Ultra Glam In Black

Urvashi Rautela on the Cannes red carpet (pic credit: AFP)

New Delhi: After making her debut on Cannes 2022 red carpet, Urvashi Rautela is back for her second appearance, and this time she opted for black. The actress attended the screening of the film Forever Young at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in a black dress featuring a long train. The dress was from the shelves of Ali Younes Couture. She accessorised her look with statement jewellery by Nour by Jahan. Keeping her makeup neutral, Urvashi styled her hair into a neat bun. Check out her picture from the red carpet below:

On her debut appearance on the Cannes red carpet, Urvashi Rautela, the former Miss India wore a white ball gown with layer detailing and a long train. The outfit was from the shelves of Tony Ward Couture. She accessorised her look with hoop earrings. The actress kept her makeup on point with red lipstick and tied her hair into a bun. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Cannes Film Festival Day 1 Snow white lewk"

On Sunday, Urvashi Rautela shared pictures from her Cannes diaries. In the pictures from her second day at the festival, the actress wore a white ensemble and accessorised the look with statement jewellery. She kept her makeup on point and tied her hair into a bun. The actress captioned the post as "Cannes Film Festival 2022 Day 2". Check out the post below:

On her third day at the film festival, Urvashi Rautela opted for a hot pink pantsuit featuring dramatic sleeves. She sported dewy makeup and tied he hair into a stylish bun. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Cannes Film Festival 2022 Day 3 Great moments are born from great Cannes"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in the film Virgin Bhanupriya.