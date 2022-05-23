Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Party With Rebecca Hall

Ranveer and Deepika are partying with Rebecca in Cannes. (courtesy: ranveersinghsfanclub)

New Delhi:Deepika Padukone has been winning our hearts with her Cannes looks. A few days ago, we informed you that her husband, Ranveer Singh, has also jetted off to meet his wife. Now, new pictures from the film festival are doing rounds on social media wherein the couple can be seen partying with actress Rebecca Hall. In the first picture, Ranveer, Deepika and Rebecca are posing for the camera with straight faces, while in the second snap, they are seen laughing.

In the viral pictures, Ranveer Singh is looking dapper in a zebra print shirt, while Deepika looks gorgeous in a white printed shirt paired with a pink skirt. Rebecca Hall can be seen in a floral dress and accessorised the look with drop earrings.

Here have a look at the post:

A few days ago, Ranveer Singh dropped a comment on one of his wife, Deepika Padukone's pictures. He wrote, "Ok! That's it! I'm taking a flight." Well, sure he did, because moments later, he was snapped at Mumbai airport. In the post, Deepika looked gorgeous in a red gown designed by Louis Vuitton and accessorised the look with statement jewellery.

Here have a look at the post:

Here's the screenshot of Ranveer's comment:

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is one of the jury members this year at the Cannes film festival. Vincent Lindon is the president of the jury, while the competition members are Rebecca Hall, Deepika Padukone, Noomi Rapace, Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Trinca, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier. The jury will announce this year's winners on May 28, 2022.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has several films in her kitty- Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.