In Cannes, It's Raining Prints, Courtesy Deepika Padukone. See New Looks

Cannes 2022: A look at Deepika Padukone's OOTD. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone, has been a regular at Cannes for the last few years. For years, she had been representing make-up giant L'Oreal at the film festival. This year, however, her Cannes connection is bigger and better. The actress is on jury duty at the film festival. Work aside, Deepika Padukone has been delivering back-to-back stunning looks. New day calls for a new OOTD. Her Sunday pick was a green jumpsuit of sorts with white polka dots on it. Matched with white stilettoes, silver hoop earrings and the actress' million dollar smile. What's not to love? Deepika Padukone, who is a house ambassador for Louis Vuitton, was dressed in her go-to brand for the day.

See the photos shared by Deepika Padukone here:

Speaking of prints, Deepika Padukone's look before this one too was uber-cool. A white shirt with graphic prints matched with a hot pink skirt - both from the shelves of LV. Here are some photos:

Off red carpet, Deepika Padukone has been swearing by Louis Vuitton.

There was one red carpet appearance in a Louis Vuitton number too. Red alert!

Sabyasachi was Deepika Padukone's choice for these two looks. Wow is the word.

In terms of film releases, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar. Thee film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Naseerudddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The actress has a super busy schedule ahead. She will co-star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. She also has Pathan with SRK in the line-up and she will also feature with Prabhas in a film.