Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Is An Object Lesson In How To Slay The Red Carpet

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone on the red carpet (Image Credit: AFP)

Deepika Padukone wore red and we're dead. The actress attended the screening of the film Armageddon Time at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday in a scarlet gown by Louis Vuitton. The dress, cut low in front and with a peplum at the waist and a train at the back, was accessorized with a Cartier necklace. Deepika kept her hair and makeup classic, which will no doubt please the Internet after her divisive mega-eyeliner which she wore with a Sabyasachi saree as her previous red carpet look. Twinning with the red carpet is can be a fashion minefield but Deepika Padukone makes it look easy – how to wear red on a red carpet 101.

Deepika Padukone on the Cannes red carpet (Image credit: AFP)

Deepika, attending the Cannes Film Festival as a jury member this year, posed with actor Vincent Lindon who is the president of the jury.

Deepika Padukone and Vincent Lindon on the Cannes red carpet (Image credit: AFP)

Before hitting the red carpet, Deepika shared a preview of her look on her Instagram Stories, posting photos taken against the azure sky and turquoise sea of the French Riviera.

Red dress, blue sea and stunning Deepika Padukone – what's not to love?

The red dress isn't Deepika's first Louis Vuitton outfit at Cannes and will likely not be the last – she's now a 'House Ambassador' for the fashion house and wore this shift dress to a dinner for the jury that preceded the official opening of the film festival.

Deepika Padukone's first red carpet look was this dramatic Sabyasachi saree, all but eclipsed by the equally dramatic eye makeup.

In addition to Deepika Padukone, the Indian contingent at Cannes includes Croisette veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia and Hina Khan.