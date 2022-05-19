Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Is Always Ready For Her Close-Up. See Her Posts

Deepika Padukone shared a picture from Cannes diaries. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

New Delhi:Deepika Padukone is ruling this year's Cannes Film Festival and has shared three posts from her recent appearance on Instagram. On the first day, Deepika slipped into a sequin-short dress from the shelves of Louis Vuitton to attend the jury dinner at the Hotel Martinez. The actress was joined by her fellow jury members - Rebecca Hall, Vincent Lindon, Jasmine Trinca, Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier. The actress was pictured in a shimmery multi-coloured dress and paired the look with brown high-heel boots. She has shared several close-up pictures and hashtagged them as "#Cannes2022"

Here have a look:

Next, she shared a video from her second day at the Cannes Film Festival, before walking the red carpet. The actress wore a Mysore silk shirt paired with green high-waist trousers. She completed her look with Lucknow Rose, a deconstructed Maharani necklace, and a headscarf- all designed by ace designer Sabyasachi. Check out the video below:

For the red carpet, Deepika Padukone opted for a shimmery golden black saree paired with an off-shoulder sequin blouse. The actress kept her makeup on point with dramatic eye makeup. She tied her hair into a bun and accessorised it with a statement headband - paying homage to traditional Indian matha patti- all designed by Sabyasachi. The actress has dropped a video on her Instagram handle, featuring some unseen moments from the Cannes day 2 album.

Deepika Padukone has been slaying ever since she checked into French Riviera. At the airport, she was pictured in a denim-on-denim ensemble designed by Louis Vuitton. The actress wore a white t-shirt with blue jeans and layered it with a denim jacket. She completed her look with a Louis Vuitton brown coloured bag. Later, she shared a video on her Instagram handle, informing her fans that she has landed. Check out the video below:

Deepika Padukone is one of the jury members at the 75th Cannes Festival, which kick-started with an opening ceremony on Tuesday. The event will conclude on May 28, 2022.