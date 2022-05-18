Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Redefines Power Dressing With This OOTD

Deepika Padukone on the second day of Cannes 2022. (courtesy: arrahman)

After making a style statement in ace designer Sabyasachi's saree at the opening ceremony of Cannes Film Festival 2022 on Tuesday, Deepika Padukone's day two outfit is all-black with a silver touch. The actress has shared her look on her Instagram handle, and we love it. In the image, Deepika is wearing an all-black outfit and has paired the look with a silver neckpiece. She completed the look with neutral makeup, and bright red lipstick and tied her hair into a messy bun. She captioned the image as "#IndiaPavilion"

Here have a look:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has several films in her kitty - Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.