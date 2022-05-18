AR Rahman And Kamal Hassan Twin In Black At Cannes 2022. Fans Say 'Two Legends In One Frame'

AR Rahman with Kamal Hassan at Cannes 2022 opening ceremony. (courtesy: arrahman)

Oscar winning-singer AR Rahman has been sharing glimpses ever since he arrived at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Recently, he shared a picture with legendary actor Kamal Hassan on his Instagram handle, and the fans are going gaga over it. AR Rahman and Kamal Hassan walked the red carpet at the opening ceremony on Tuesday. In the image, both are twinning in black-traditional outfits - the singer added sunglasses to enhance his look while the veteran actor is looking dapper in an embroidered sherwani. The singer didn't drop any caption and let the image do all the talking.

Soon after AR Rahman shared the post, fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "ThalaivARR & Aandavar," while another wrote, "two legends in one frame is great but look at that back lady it's so hilarious"

Here have a look at the post:

Earlier, AR Rahman dropped a picture with Union Minister Anurag Thakur. In the picture, we can also see R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mame Khan, Prasoon Joshi, Shekhar Kapur and Ricky Kej. Check out the post below:

Here have a look at more pictures shared by AR Rahman from Cannes Film Festival 2022:



The Cannes Film Festival will continue till May 28. This year, India has been named 'Country of Honour' at the Marche Du Films (Cannes Film Market). Deepika Padukone is one among the nine jury members at the festival and will unveil the name of the winner on the last day of the red carpet event.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Pooja Hegde, Hina Khan, Helly Shah and others will also walk the red carpet at Cannes 2022.