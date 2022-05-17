AR Rahman's Day One At At Cannes Film Festival Looked Like This

AR Rahman shares a picture from Cannes Film Festival. (courtesy: arrahman)

Oscar-winning singer AR Rahman has shared the first post from Cannes 2022 on his Instagram handle. The legendary singer-composer is all set to make his directorial debut with his upcoming film Le Musk. Recently, the singer shared a picture from Cannes Film Market's Cannes XR program, where people are enjoying the cinematic sensory experience at the event. Sharing the post, he captioned it as "#LeMuskthecinematicsensoryexperience". Soon after he shared the post, his industry friends and fans flooded the comment section. Ricky Kej wrote, "Oh wowwww.. need to find this place asap!" and Nirmika Singh wrote, "This is absolutely amazing, truly trailblazing".

For the uninitiated, Cannes Film Market's Cannes XR program is a dedicated event for immersive technologies and cinematographic content.

Talking about the film, Le Musk is developed from an original idea by AR Rahman's wife, Saira. The Indian virtual reality film stars Nora Arnezeder, Guy Burnet, Munirih Grace and Mariam Zohrabyan in pivotal roles. The story is based on an orphan child, a full-time heiress and part-time musician, who grows up to be a diva on a mission. All through, her constant companion is the lingering Muskan scent. However, her life turns upside down when she receives an anonymous message unveiling her mysterious past.

Meanwhile, recently, his elder daughter Khatija Rahman got married to Riyasdeen Shaikh Mohamad. Sharing a family portrait from her wedding, AR Rahman captioned it as "May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love".

On the work front, AR Rahman recently sang DaFa Kar in the movie Heropanti 2, starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.