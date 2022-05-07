AR Rahman Shares An Adorable Video From Daughter Khatija And Riyasdeen's Reception

Katija Rahman with her husband Riyasdeen. (courtesy: khatija.rahman)

Veteran musician AR Rahman's daughter Katija Rahman got married to fiancé Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed, an audio engineer. On Friday, the singer shared a video from Khatija and Riyasdeen's reception ceremony on his Instagram handle. Sharing the video, he wrote "Khatija and Riaz's reception". In the video, the newlyweds look adorable together - Khatija can be seen in a maroon ethnic outfit, while her husband is in blue sherwani. The couple posed with their family and friends for the picture. Also, towards the end of the video, we can see a special classical performance at their reception.

Here have a look:

Earlier, the Grammy Award-winning composer shared a family portrait from Khatija and Riyasdeen's wedding and wrote, "May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love". The family picture also has a portrait of AR Rahman's late mother. Soon after he shared the post, his industry friends flooded the comment section with best wishes. Singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote, "Hearty congratulations @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan God bless the beautiful couple," while filmmaker Shekhar Kapur wrote, "Congratulations"

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, Khatija Rahman also shared an adorable post on her Instagram handle and captioned it as "The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man @riyasdeenriyan." For the wedding, Khatija wore an off-white ethnic outfit while Riyasdeen looked dapper in an off-white sherwani.

On the work front, Khatija is a singer-musician and has sung a few songs, including Rock a Bye Baby from Mimi, starring Kriti Sanon.